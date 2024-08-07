Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

2 1/2 Thaler 1833 B (Hanover, William IV)

Obverse 2 1/2 Thaler 1833 B - Gold Coin Value - Hanover, William IV Reverse 2 1/2 Thaler 1833 B - Gold Coin Value - Hanover, William IV

Photo by: GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,896)
  • Weight 3,325 g
  • Pure gold (0,0958 oz) 2,9792 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period William IV
  • Denomination 2 1/2 Thaler
  • Year 1833
  • Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1833 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of William IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 407 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,800. Bidding took place June 20, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
  • All companies
  • cgb.fr (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Künker (6)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • Stack's (3)
  • UBS (2)
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1833 B at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1177 $
Price in auction currency 1100 EUR
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1833 B at auction Heritage - September 25, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date September 25, 2023
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
660 $
Price in auction currency 660 USD
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1833 B at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1833 B at auction HIRSCH - February 10, 2022
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 10, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1833 B at auction Künker - March 26, 2021
Seller Künker
Date March 26, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1833 B at auction Künker - March 26, 2021
Seller Künker
Date March 26, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1833 B at auction cgb.fr - September 8, 2020
Seller cgb.fr
Date September 8, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1833 B at auction Künker - July 19, 2018
Seller Künker
Date July 19, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1833 B at auction Künker - March 17, 2016
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1833 B at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1833 B at auction Stack's - January 15, 2008
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1833 B at auction Stack's - January 15, 2008
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2008
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1833 B at auction Stack's - January 16, 2007
Ex. Gund III collection
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1833 B at auction Stack's - January 16, 2007
Ex. Gund III collection
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2007
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1833 B at auction Stack's - March 10, 2006
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1833 B at auction Stack's - March 10, 2006
Seller Stack's
Date March 10, 2006
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1833 B at auction UBS - January 23, 2006
Seller UBS
Date January 23, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1833 B at auction UBS - January 24, 2005
Seller UBS
Date January 24, 2005
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 1/2 Thaler 1833 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

