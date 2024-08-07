Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
2 1/2 Thaler 1833 B (Hanover, William IV)
Photo by: GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,896)
- Weight 3,325 g
- Pure gold (0,0958 oz) 2,9792 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period William IV
- Denomination 2 1/2 Thaler
- Year 1833
- Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1833 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of William IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 407 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,800. Bidding took place June 20, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1177 $
Price in auction currency 1100 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date September 25, 2023
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
660 $
Price in auction currency 660 USD
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 10, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller cgb.fr
Date September 8, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2008
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date March 10, 2006
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 1/2 Thaler 1833 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
