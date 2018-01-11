Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

1 Pfennig 1833 A (Hanover, William IV)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1833 A - Coin Value - Hanover, William IV Reverse 1 Pfennig 1833 A - Coin Value - Hanover, William IV

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,44 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period William IV
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1833
  • Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint Clausthal
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1 Pfennig 1833 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of William IV struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 435 sold at the Russiancoin auction for RUB 350. Bidding took place January 11, 2018.

Hanover 1 Pfennig 1833 A at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2018
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1833 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

