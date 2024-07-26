Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

2/3 Thaler 1833 A "Silver Mines of Clausthal" (Hanover, William IV)

Obverse 2/3 Thaler 1833 A "Silver Mines of Clausthal" - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, William IV Reverse 2/3 Thaler 1833 A "Silver Mines of Clausthal" - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, William IV

Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,993)
  • Weight 13,083 g
  • Pure silver (0,4177 oz) 12,9914 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period William IV
  • Denomination 2/3 Thaler
  • Year 1833
  • Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint Clausthal
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (99)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1833 "Silver Mines of Clausthal" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of William IV struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 549 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 1,050. Bidding took place November 13, 2022.

Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1833 A "Silver Mines of Clausthal" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
184 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1833 A "Silver Mines of Clausthal" at auction Künker - June 19, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
397 $
Price in auction currency 370 EUR
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1833 A "Silver Mines of Clausthal" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price


Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1833 A "Silver Mines of Clausthal" at auction Grün - May 13, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price


Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1833 A "Silver Mines of Clausthal" at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price


Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1833 A "Silver Mines of Clausthal" at auction Teutoburger - February 22, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price


Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1833 A "Silver Mines of Clausthal" at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price


Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1833 A "Silver Mines of Clausthal" at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price


Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1833 A "Silver Mines of Clausthal" at auction Künker - October 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price


Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1833 A "Silver Mines of Clausthal" at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price


Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1833 A "Silver Mines of Clausthal" at auction Goldberg - June 21, 2023
Seller Goldberg
Date June 21, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price


Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1833 A "Silver Mines of Clausthal" at auction Künker - February 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date February 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price


Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1833 A "Silver Mines of Clausthal" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price


Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1833 A "Silver Mines of Clausthal" at auction WAG - November 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price


Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1833 A "Silver Mines of Clausthal" at auction Russiancoin - October 27, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price


Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1833 A "Silver Mines of Clausthal" at auction Künker - March 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price


Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1833 A "Silver Mines of Clausthal" at auction Möller - November 15, 2021
Seller Möller
Date November 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price


Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1833 A "Silver Mines of Clausthal" at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price


Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1833 A "Silver Mines of Clausthal" at auction Künker - July 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date July 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price


Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1833 A "Silver Mines of Clausthal" at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price


Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1833 A "Silver Mines of Clausthal" at auction Künker - March 26, 2021
Seller Künker
Date March 26, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price



Where to sell?

For the sale of 2/3 Thaler 1833 "Silver Mines of Clausthal", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

