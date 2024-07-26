Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
2/3 Thaler 1833 A "Silver Mines of Clausthal" (Hanover, William IV)
Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,993)
- Weight 13,083 g
- Pure silver (0,4177 oz) 12,9914 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period William IV
- Denomination 2/3 Thaler
- Year 1833
- Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint Clausthal
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (99)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1833 "Silver Mines of Clausthal" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of William IV struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 549 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 1,050. Bidding took place November 13, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Goldberg
Date June 21, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Möller
Date November 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2/3 Thaler 1833 "Silver Mines of Clausthal", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
