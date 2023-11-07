16 Gute Groschen 1833 A. K (Hanover, William IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1833 with mark A. K. This silver coin from the times of William IV struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 454 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 230. Bidding took place February 14, 2021.

Сondition AU (1) XF (4) VF (1)