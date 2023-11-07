Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
16 Gute Groschen 1833 A. K (Hanover, William IV)
Variety: K
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,993)
- Weight 11,775 g
- Pure silver (0,3759 oz) 11,6926 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period William IV
- Denomination 16 Gute Groschen
- Year 1833
- Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint Clausthal
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1833 with mark A. K. This silver coin from the times of William IV struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 454 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 230. Bidding took place February 14, 2021.
Сondition
- All companies
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- WAG (3)
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
86 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 16 Gute Groschen 1833 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search