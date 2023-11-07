Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

16 Gute Groschen 1833 A. K (Hanover, William IV)

Variety: K

Obverse 16 Gute Groschen 1833 A K - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, William IV Reverse 16 Gute Groschen 1833 A K - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, William IV

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,993)
  • Weight 11,775 g
  • Pure silver (0,3759 oz) 11,6926 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period William IV
  • Denomination 16 Gute Groschen
  • Year 1833
  • Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint Clausthal
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1833 with mark A. K. This silver coin from the times of William IV struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 454 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 230. Bidding took place February 14, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • WAG (3)
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1833 A at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 7, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
86 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1833 A at auction WAG - August 27, 2023
Seller WAG
Date August 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
130 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1833 A at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 20, 2021
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1833 A at auction WAG - February 14, 2021
Seller WAG
Date February 14, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1833 A at auction WAG - February 10, 2019
Seller WAG
Date February 10, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1833 A at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 6, 2012
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 6, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******


Where to sell?

For the sale of 16 Gute Groschen 1833 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

