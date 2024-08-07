Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

10 Thaler 1833 (Hanover, William IV)

Obverse 10 Thaler 1833 - Gold Coin Value - Hanover, William IV Reverse 10 Thaler 1833 - Gold Coin Value - Hanover, William IV

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,896)
  • Weight 13,30 g
  • Pure gold (0,3831 oz) 11,9168 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period William IV
  • Denomination 10 Thaler
  • Year 1833
  • Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 10 Thaler 1833 . This gold coin from the times of William IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4528 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,200. Bidding took place March 24, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Künker (6)
  • Leu (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • UBS (3)
Hanover 10 Thaler 1833 at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2448 $
Price in auction currency 2300 EUR
Hanover 10 Thaler 1833 at auction Künker - March 26, 2021
Seller Künker
Date March 26, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
3777 $
Price in auction currency 3200 EUR
Hanover 10 Thaler 1833 at auction Niemczyk - March 21, 2021
Hanover 10 Thaler 1833 at auction Niemczyk - March 21, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 21, 2021
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 10 Thaler 1833 at auction Busso Peus - May 17, 2019
Seller Busso Peus
Date May 17, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 10 Thaler 1833 at auction Höhn - March 1, 2015
Seller Höhn
Date March 1, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 10 Thaler 1833 at auction Künker - October 9, 2014
Seller Künker
Date October 9, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 10 Thaler 1833 at auction SINCONA - May 29, 2013
Seller SINCONA
Date May 29, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 10 Thaler 1833 at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 10 Thaler 1833 at auction Stack's - July 31, 2009
Hanover 10 Thaler 1833 at auction Stack's - July 31, 2009
Seller Stack's
Date July 31, 2009
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 10 Thaler 1833 at auction Goldberg - September 15, 2008
Hanover 10 Thaler 1833 at auction Goldberg - September 15, 2008
Seller Goldberg
Date September 15, 2008
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 10 Thaler 1833 at auction Künker - June 16, 2008
Seller Künker
Date June 16, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 10 Thaler 1833 at auction UBS - January 21, 2008
Seller UBS
Date January 21, 2008
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover 10 Thaler 1833 at auction Künker - October 7, 2007
Seller Künker
Date October 7, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 10 Thaler 1833 at auction Leu - April 22, 2007
Seller Leu
Date April 22, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 10 Thaler 1833 at auction Künker - March 14, 2006
Seller Künker
Date March 14, 2006
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 10 Thaler 1833 at auction UBS - January 24, 2005
Seller UBS
Date January 24, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price
Hanover 10 Thaler 1833 at auction UBS - January 26, 2004
Seller UBS
Date January 26, 2004
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Thaler 1833 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Hanover Coin catalog of William IV Coins of Hanover in 1833 All Hanover coins Hanover gold coins Hanover coins 10 Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search