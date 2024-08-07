Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
10 Thaler 1833 (Hanover, William IV)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,896)
- Weight 13,30 g
- Pure gold (0,3831 oz) 11,9168 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period William IV
- Denomination 10 Thaler
- Year 1833
- Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 10 Thaler 1833 . This gold coin from the times of William IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4528 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,200. Bidding took place March 24, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Busso Peus (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Höhn (2)
- Künker (6)
- Leu (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Stack's (1)
- UBS (3)
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2448 $
Price in auction currency 2300 EUR
Seller Künker
Date March 26, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
3777 $
Price in auction currency 3200 EUR
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 21, 2021
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date May 17, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date July 31, 2009
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Goldberg
Date September 15, 2008
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Thaler 1833 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search