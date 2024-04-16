Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
16 Gute Groschen 1833 A. L (Hanover, William IV)
Variety: L
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,993)
- Weight 11,775 g
- Pure silver (0,3759 oz) 11,6926 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period William IV
- Denomination 16 Gute Groschen
- Year 1833
- Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint Clausthal
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1833 with mark A. L. This silver coin from the times of William IV struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1257 sold at the Kricheldorf auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place February 20, 2017.
Сondition
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
64 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 12, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rauch
Date September 12, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Kricheldorf
Date February 21, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Kricheldorf
Date February 21, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 24, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Höhn
Date September 14, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 6, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
