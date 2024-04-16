Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

16 Gute Groschen 1833 A. L (Hanover, William IV)

Variety: L

Obverse 16 Gute Groschen 1833 A L - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, William IV Reverse 16 Gute Groschen 1833 A L - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, William IV

Photo by: Leu Numismatik

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,993)
  • Weight 11,775 g
  • Pure silver (0,3759 oz) 11,6926 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period William IV
  • Denomination 16 Gute Groschen
  • Year 1833
  • Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint Clausthal
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1833 with mark A. L. This silver coin from the times of William IV struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1257 sold at the Kricheldorf auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place February 20, 2017.

Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1833 A at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
64 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1833 A at auction Teutoburger - February 22, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1833 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1833 A at auction Numisbalt - December 12, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 12, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1833 A at auction WAG - October 4, 2020
Seller WAG
Date October 4, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1833 A at auction WAG - October 4, 2020
Seller WAG
Date October 4, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1833 A at auction WAG - June 7, 2020
Seller WAG
Date June 7, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1833 A at auction HIRSCH - February 13, 2020
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1833 A at auction Rauch - September 12, 2019
Seller Rauch
Date September 12, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1833 A at auction HIRSCH - May 9, 2019
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 9, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1833 A at auction WAG - February 10, 2019
Seller WAG
Date February 10, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1833 A at auction Kricheldorf - February 21, 2017
Seller Kricheldorf
Date February 21, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1833 A at auction Kricheldorf - February 21, 2017
Seller Kricheldorf
Date February 21, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1833 A at auction Gärtner - June 11, 2016
Seller Gärtner
Date June 11, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1833 A at auction Heritage Eur - May 24, 2014
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 24, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1833 A at auction Westfälische - April 28, 2014
Seller Westfälische
Date April 28, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1833 A at auction Höhn - September 14, 2013
Seller Höhn
Date September 14, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1833 A at auction HERVERA - July 3, 2012
Seller HERVERA
Date July 3, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1833 A at auction Soler y Llach - July 2, 2012
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 2, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1833 A at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 6, 2012
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 6, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1833 A at auction Leu - April 22, 2007
Seller Leu
Date April 22, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 16 Gute Groschen 1833 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

