16 Gute Groschen 1833 A. L (Hanover, William IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1833 with mark A. L. This silver coin from the times of William IV struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1257 sold at the Kricheldorf auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place February 20, 2017.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (4) XF (11) VF (4) No grade (1)

Seller All companies

Emporium Hamburg (1)

Gärtner (1)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Heritage Eur (1)

HERVERA (1)

HIRSCH (2)

Höhn (1)

Kricheldorf (2)

Künker (1)

Leu (1)

Numisbalt (1)

Rauch (1)

Soler y Llach (1)

Teutoburger (2)

WAG (4)

Westfälische (1)