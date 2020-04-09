Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

1 Pfennig 1833 B (Hanover, William IV)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1833 B - Coin Value - Hanover, William IV Reverse 1 Pfennig 1833 B - Coin Value - Hanover, William IV

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,44 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period William IV
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1833
  • Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1 Pfennig 1833 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of William IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 617 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 55. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Russiancoin (3)
  • WAG (1)
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1833 B at auction Russiancoin - April 9, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 2000 RUB
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1833 B at auction Russiancoin - August 22, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 22, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1833 B at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1833 B at auction WAG - November 6, 2016
Seller WAG
Date November 6, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 48 EUR
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1833 B at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1833 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

