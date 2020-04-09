Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
1 Pfennig 1833 B (Hanover, William IV)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,44 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period William IV
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1833
- Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1 Pfennig 1833 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of William IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 617 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 55. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Сondition
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 2000 RUB
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1833 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
