1 Pfennig 1833 B (Hanover, William IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1 Pfennig 1833 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of William IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 617 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 55. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition XF (2) No grade (3)