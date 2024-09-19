Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

Coins of Hanover 1820

Silver coins (George III)

Obverse 16 Gute Groschen 1820
Reverse 16 Gute Groschen 1820
16 Gute Groschen 1820 "BRITANNIARUM"
Average price 580 $
Sales
0 37
Obverse 16 Gute Groschen 1820
Reverse 16 Gute Groschen 1820
16 Gute Groschen 1820 "BRITAN & HANNOV REX"
Average price 1100 $
Sales
0 5
Obverse 3 Mariengroschen 1820 L.A.B.
Reverse 3 Mariengroschen 1820 L.A.B.
3 Mariengroschen 1820 L.A.B.
Average price 55 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse 3 Mariengroschen 1820 L.B.
Reverse 3 Mariengroschen 1820 L.B.
3 Mariengroschen 1820 L.B.
Average price 65 $
Sales
0 24

Silver coins (George IV)

Obverse 16 Gute Groschen 1820
Reverse 16 Gute Groschen 1820
16 Gute Groschen 1820
Average price 150 $
Sales
0 36
Obverse 16 Gute Groschen 1820
Reverse 16 Gute Groschen 1820
16 Gute Groschen 1820
Average price 160 $
Sales
0 13
Obverse 16 Gute Groschen 1820
Reverse 16 Gute Groschen 1820
16 Gute Groschen 1820
Average price 130 $
Sales
0 59
Obverse 3 Mariengroschen 1820 L.B.
Reverse 3 Mariengroschen 1820 L.B.
3 Mariengroschen 1820 L.B.
Average price 90 $
Sales
0 7

Copper coins

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1820 C
Reverse 1 Pfennig 1820 C
1 Pfennig 1820 C
Average price 50 $
Sales
0 3
Search