Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

16 Gute Groschen 1820 (Hanover, George IV)

Obverse 16 Gute Groschen 1820 - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, George IV Reverse 16 Gute Groschen 1820 - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, George IV

Photo by: Auktionshaus Felzmann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,993)
  • Weight 11,775 g
  • Pure silver (0,3759 oz) 11,6926 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period George IV
  • Denomination 16 Gute Groschen
  • Year 1820
  • Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1820 . This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2218 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place September 29, 2002.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (3)
  • Grün (1)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Künker (8)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Rauch (2)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • WAG (6)
  • Westfälische (3)
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1820 at auction Stephen Album - June 16, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date June 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
130 $
Price in auction currency 130 USD
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1820 at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
112 $
Price in auction currency 105 EUR
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1820 at auction Teutoburger - February 22, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1820 at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1820 at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 7, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1820 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 19, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1820 at auction Künker - March 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1820 at auction Künker - May 6, 2021
Seller Künker
Date May 6, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1820 at auction Felzmann - December 2, 2020
Seller Felzmann
Date December 2, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1820 at auction Gärtner - June 6, 2019
Seller Gärtner
Date June 6, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1820 at auction WAG - January 13, 2019
Seller WAG
Date January 13, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1820 at auction Rauch - November 14, 2018
Seller Rauch
Date November 14, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1820 at auction WAG - July 8, 2018
Seller WAG
Date July 8, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1820 at auction Rauch - June 25, 2017
Seller Rauch
Date June 25, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1820 at auction WAG - May 7, 2017
Seller WAG
Date May 7, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1820 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 15, 2016
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 15, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1820 at auction WAG - October 11, 2015
Seller WAG
Date October 11, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1820 at auction WAG - October 11, 2015
Seller WAG
Date October 11, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1820 at auction WAG - March 15, 2015
Seller WAG
Date March 15, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1820 at auction Westfälische - February 24, 2015
Seller Westfälische
Date February 24, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1820 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 17, 2014
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 17, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 16 Gute Groschen 1820 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

