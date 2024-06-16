Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
16 Gute Groschen 1820 (Hanover, George IV)
Photo by: Auktionshaus Felzmann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,993)
- Weight 11,775 g
- Pure silver (0,3759 oz) 11,6926 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period George IV
- Denomination 16 Gute Groschen
- Year 1820
- Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1820 . This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2218 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place September 29, 2002.
Seller Stephen Album
Date June 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
130 $
Price in auction currency 130 USD
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
112 $
Price in auction currency 105 EUR
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Felzmann
Date December 2, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rauch
Date November 14, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 15, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Westfälische
Date February 24, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
