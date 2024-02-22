3 Mariengroschen 1820 L.B. (Hanover, George IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 3 Mariengroschen 1820 with mark L.B.. This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2120 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 115. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (1) XF (2) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) Service NGC (1)