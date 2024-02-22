Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
3 Mariengroschen 1820 L.B. (Hanover, George IV)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,437)
- Weight 3,24 g
- Pure silver (0,0455 oz) 1,4159 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period George IV
- Denomination 3 Mariengroschen
- Year 1820
- Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 3 Mariengroschen 1820 with mark L.B.. This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2120 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 115. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)
- Grün (2)
- KM NUMIS (1)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 380 CZK
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 8, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Chaponnière & Hess-Divo
Date May 22, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
