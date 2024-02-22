Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

3 Mariengroschen 1820 L.B. (Hanover, George IV)

Obverse 3 Mariengroschen 1820 L.B. - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, George IV Reverse 3 Mariengroschen 1820 L.B. - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, George IV

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,437)
  • Weight 3,24 g
  • Pure silver (0,0455 oz) 1,4159 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period George IV
  • Denomination 3 Mariengroschen
  • Year 1820
  • Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 3 Mariengroschen 1820 with mark L.B.. This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2120 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 115. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)
  • Grün (2)
  • KM NUMIS (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (1)
Hanover 3 Mariengroschen 1820 L.B. at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Hanover 3 Mariengroschen 1820 L.B. at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 380 CZK
Hanover 3 Mariengroschen 1820 L.B. at auction Teutoburger - February 22, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Hanover 3 Mariengroschen 1820 L.B. at auction Stephen Album - March 8, 2022
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 8, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 3 Mariengroschen 1820 L.B. at auction WAG - December 4, 2016
Seller WAG
Date December 4, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 3 Mariengroschen 1820 L.B. at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 3 Mariengroschen 1820 L.B. at auction Chaponnière & Hess-Divo - May 22, 2012
Seller Chaponnière & Hess-Divo
Date May 22, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 3 Mariengroschen 1820 L.B. at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Mariengroschen 1820 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Hanover Coin catalog of George IV Coins of Hanover in 1820 All Hanover coins Hanover silver coins Hanover coins 3 Mariengroschen Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search