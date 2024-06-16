Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

16 Gute Groschen 1820. "BRITANNIARUM" (Hanover, George III)

Variety: "BRITANNIARUM"

Obverse 16 Gute Groschen 1820 "BRITANNIARUM" - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, George III Reverse 16 Gute Groschen 1820 "BRITANNIARUM" - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, George III

Photo by: Leu Numismatik

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,993)
  • Weight 11,775 g
  • Pure silver (0,3759 oz) 11,6926 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period George III
  • Denomination 16 Gute Groschen
  • Year 1820
  • Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1820 . "BRITANNIARUM". This silver coin from the times of George III struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2187 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 950. Bidding took place June 16, 2008.

Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1820 at auction Auctiones - June 16, 2024
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
112 $
Price in auction currency 100 CHF
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1820 at auction HIRSCH - May 8, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1820 at auction WAG - January 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
362 $
Price in auction currency 330 EUR
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1820 at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1820 at auction Künker - October 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1820 at auction Leu - August 21, 2022
Seller Leu
Date August 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1820 at auction WAG - April 11, 2021
Seller WAG
Date April 11, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1820 at auction Künker - May 16, 2018
Seller Künker
Date May 16, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1820 at auction Felzmann - November 8, 2017
Seller Felzmann
Date November 8, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1820 at auction Sonntag - June 2, 2016
Seller Sonntag
Date June 2, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1820 at auction Sonntag - December 1, 2015
Seller Sonntag
Date December 1, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1820 at auction WAG - February 8, 2015
Seller WAG
Date February 8, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1820 at auction WAG - October 13, 2013
Seller WAG
Date October 13, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1820 at auction Grün - May 16, 2012
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1820 at auction Künker - March 15, 2012
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1820 at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 6, 2012
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 6, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1820 at auction Höhn - December 3, 2011
Seller Höhn
Date December 3, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1820 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1820 at auction Westfälische - September 13, 2011
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1820 at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 6, 2011
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 6, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1820 at auction Künker - June 22, 2009
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2009
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 16 Gute Groschen 1820 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

