16 Gute Groschen 1820. "BRITANNIARUM" (Hanover, George III)

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1820 . "BRITANNIARUM". This silver coin from the times of George III struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2187 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 950. Bidding took place June 16, 2008.

