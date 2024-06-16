Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
16 Gute Groschen 1820. "BRITANNIARUM" (Hanover, George III)
Variety: "BRITANNIARUM"
Photo by: Leu Numismatik
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,993)
- Weight 11,775 g
- Pure silver (0,3759 oz) 11,6926 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period George III
- Denomination 16 Gute Groschen
- Year 1820
- Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1820 . "BRITANNIARUM". This silver coin from the times of George III struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2187 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 950. Bidding took place June 16, 2008.
Сondition
- All companies
- Auctiones (1)
- Felzmann (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Grün (2)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Künker (21)
- Leu (1)
- Sonntag (2)
- WAG (4)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
112 $
Price in auction currency 100 CHF
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Felzmann
Date November 8, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 6, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 6, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 16 Gute Groschen 1820 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search