Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

16 Gute Groschen 1820 "Type 1820-1821" (Hanover, George IV)

Obverse 16 Gute Groschen 1820 "Type 1820-1821" - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, George IV Reverse 16 Gute Groschen 1820 "Type 1820-1821" - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, George IV

Photo by: Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,993)
  • Weight 11,775 g
  • Pure silver (0,3759 oz) 11,6926 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period George IV
  • Denomination 16 Gute Groschen
  • Year 1820
  • Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1820 . This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1294 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place April 28, 2014.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Teutoburger (3)
  • WAG (4)
  • Westfälische (1)
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1820 at auction Teutoburger - February 22, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
162 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1820 at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
229 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1820 at auction WAG - June 7, 2020
Seller WAG
Date June 7, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1820 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 21, 2019
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 21, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1820 at auction WAG - February 10, 2019
Seller WAG
Date February 10, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1820 at auction Teutoburger - May 26, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 26, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1820 at auction WAG - May 7, 2017
Seller WAG
Date May 7, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1820 at auction Teutoburger - February 25, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 25, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1820 at auction WAG - May 8, 2016
Seller WAG
Date May 8, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1820 at auction Grün - November 18, 2015
Seller Grün
Date November 18, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1820 at auction SINCONA - May 20, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date May 20, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1820 at auction Westfälische - April 28, 2014
Seller Westfälische
Date April 28, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1820 at auction Künker - September 23, 2003
Seller Künker
Date September 23, 2003
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 16 Gute Groschen 1820 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

