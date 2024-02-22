Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
16 Gute Groschen 1820 "Type 1820-1821" (Hanover, George IV)
Photo by: Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,993)
- Weight 11,775 g
- Pure silver (0,3759 oz) 11,6926 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period George IV
- Denomination 16 Gute Groschen
- Year 1820
- Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1820 . This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1294 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place April 28, 2014.
Сondition
- All companies
- Grün (2)
- Künker (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Teutoburger (3)
- WAG (4)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
162 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
229 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 21, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 26, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 25, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Westfälische
Date April 28, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
