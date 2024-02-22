16 Gute Groschen 1820 "Type 1820-1821" (Hanover, George IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1820 . This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1294 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place April 28, 2014.

Сondition AU (7) XF (5) VF (1)