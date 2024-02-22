16 Gute Groschen 1820. "BRITAN & HANNOV REX" (Hanover, George III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1820 . "BRITAN & HANNOV REX". This silver coin from the times of George III struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6005 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 1,250. Bidding took place February 19, 2024.

Сondition XF (3) VF (2)