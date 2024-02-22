Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

16 Gute Groschen 1820. "BRITAN & HANNOV REX" (Hanover, George III)

Variety: "BRITAN & HANNOV REX"

Obverse 16 Gute Groschen 1820 "BRITAN & HANNOV REX" - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, George III Reverse 16 Gute Groschen 1820 "BRITAN & HANNOV REX" - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, George III

Photo by: Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,993)
  • Weight 11,775 g
  • Pure silver (0,3759 oz) 11,6926 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period George III
  • Denomination 16 Gute Groschen
  • Year 1820
  • Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1820 . "BRITAN & HANNOV REX". This silver coin from the times of George III struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6005 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 1,250. Bidding took place February 19, 2024.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (2)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1820 at auction Teutoburger - February 22, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1352 $
Price in auction currency 1250 EUR
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1820 at auction Künker - March 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
1325 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1820 at auction Westfälische - April 28, 2014
Seller Westfälische
Date April 28, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1820 at auction WAG - October 13, 2013
Seller WAG
Date October 13, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1820 at auction Künker - June 17, 2001
Seller Künker
Date June 17, 2001
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 16 Gute Groschen 1820 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

