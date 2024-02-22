Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
16 Gute Groschen 1820. "BRITAN & HANNOV REX" (Hanover, George III)
Variety: "BRITAN & HANNOV REX"
Photo by: Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,993)
- Weight 11,775 g
- Pure silver (0,3759 oz) 11,6926 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period George III
- Denomination 16 Gute Groschen
- Year 1820
- Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1820 . "BRITAN & HANNOV REX". This silver coin from the times of George III struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6005 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 1,250. Bidding took place February 19, 2024.
Сondition
- All companies
- Künker (2)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WAG (1)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1352 $
Price in auction currency 1250 EUR
Seller Künker
Date March 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
1325 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
Seller Westfälische
Date April 28, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
