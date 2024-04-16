Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

3 Mariengroschen 1820 L.B. (Hanover, George III)

Obverse 3 Mariengroschen 1820 L.B. - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, George III Reverse 3 Mariengroschen 1820 L.B. - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, George III

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,437)
  • Weight 3,24 g
  • Pure silver (0,0455 oz) 1,4159 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period George III
  • Denomination 3 Mariengroschen
  • Year 1820
  • Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 3 Mariengroschen 1820 with mark L.B.. This silver coin from the times of George III struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 63242 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 153. Bidding took place August 18, 2016.

Hanover 3 Mariengroschen 1820 L.B. at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 3 Mariengroschen 1820 L.B. at auction Teutoburger - February 22, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 3 Mariengroschen 1820 L.B. at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover 3 Mariengroschen 1820 L.B. at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
149 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Seller WCN
Date June 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
83 $
Price in auction currency 340 PLN
Hanover 3 Mariengroschen 1820 L.B. at auction WAG - May 14, 2023
Seller WAG
Date May 14, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover 3 Mariengroschen 1820 L.B. at auction Frühwald - December 12, 2020
Seller Frühwald
Date December 12, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 3 Mariengroschen 1820 L.B. at auction Frühwald - February 16, 2020
Seller Frühwald
Date February 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 3 Mariengroschen 1820 L.B. at auction Frühwald - September 27, 2019
Seller Frühwald
Date September 27, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 3 Mariengroschen 1820 L.B. at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 3 Mariengroschen 1820 L.B. at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover 3 Mariengroschen 1820 L.B. at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 9, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 9, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover 3 Mariengroschen 1820 L.B. at auction Numismática Leilões - November 30, 2018
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date November 30, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Hanover 3 Mariengroschen 1820 L.B. at auction Heritage - May 18, 2017
Hanover 3 Mariengroschen 1820 L.B. at auction Heritage - May 18, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date May 18, 2017
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Hanover 3 Mariengroschen 1820 L.B. at auction Emporium Hamburg - March 24, 2017
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date March 24, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 3 Mariengroschen 1820 L.B. at auction Heritage - August 18, 2016
Hanover 3 Mariengroschen 1820 L.B. at auction Heritage - August 18, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date August 18, 2016
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Hanover 3 Mariengroschen 1820 L.B. at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 13, 2016
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 13, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 3 Mariengroschen 1820 L.B. at auction WAG - October 11, 2015
Seller WAG
Date October 11, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover 3 Mariengroschen 1820 L.B. at auction WAG - February 8, 2015
Seller WAG
Date February 8, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 3 Mariengroschen 1820 L.B. at auction Westfälische - April 28, 2014
Seller Westfälische
Date April 28, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover 3 Mariengroschen 1820 L.B. at auction Möller - June 1, 2012
Seller Möller
Date June 1, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Mariengroschen 1820 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

