3 Mariengroschen 1820 L.B. (Hanover, George III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,437)
- Weight 3,24 g
- Pure silver (0,0455 oz) 1,4159 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period George III
- Denomination 3 Mariengroschen
- Year 1820
- Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 3 Mariengroschen 1820 with mark L.B.. This silver coin from the times of George III struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 63242 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 153. Bidding took place August 18, 2016.
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
149 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Seller Frühwald
Date December 12, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 9, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date November 30, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date May 18, 2017
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 18, 2016
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Westfälische
Date April 28, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
