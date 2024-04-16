3 Mariengroschen 1820 L.B. (Hanover, George III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 3 Mariengroschen 1820 with mark L.B.. This silver coin from the times of George III struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 63242 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 153. Bidding took place August 18, 2016.

