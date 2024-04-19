3 Mariengroschen 1820 L.A.B. (Hanover, George III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 3 Mariengroschen 1820 with mark L.A.B.. This silver coin from the times of George III struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2434 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 50. Bidding took place April 16, 2024.

Сondition XF (1)