Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

3 Mariengroschen 1820 L.A.B. (Hanover, George III)

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,437)
  • Weight 3,24 g
  • Pure silver (0,0455 oz) 1,4159 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period George III
  • Denomination 3 Mariengroschen
  • Year 1820
  • Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 3 Mariengroschen 1820 with mark L.A.B.. This silver coin from the times of George III struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2434 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 50. Bidding took place April 16, 2024.

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Mariengroschen 1820 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

