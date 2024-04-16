Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

16 Gute Groschen 1820 (Hanover, George IV)

Obverse 16 Gute Groschen 1820 - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, George IV Reverse 16 Gute Groschen 1820 - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, George IV

Photo by: Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,993)
  • Weight 11,775 g
  • Pure silver (0,3759 oz) 11,6926 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period George IV
  • Denomination 16 Gute Groschen
  • Year 1820
  • Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (59)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1820 . This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2010 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place March 10, 2003.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (5)
  • Grün (2)
  • Höhn (2)
  • iNumis (1)
  • Künker (15)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (5)
  • Teutoburger (10)
  • VL Nummus (2)
  • WAG (9)
  • Westfälische (2)
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1820 at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1820 at auction Teutoburger - February 22, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1820 at auction Teutoburger - February 22, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1820 at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 7, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1820 at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1820 at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1820 at auction Emporium Hamburg - January 8, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date January 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1820 at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1820 at auction Künker - December 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date December 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1820 at auction Gärtner - October 12, 2021
Seller Gärtner
Date October 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1820 at auction Künker - March 26, 2021
Seller Künker
Date March 26, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1820 at auction WAG - December 6, 2020
Seller WAG
Date December 6, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1820 at auction Künker - March 26, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 26, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1820 at auction VL Nummus - February 9, 2020
Seller VL Nummus
Date February 9, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1820 at auction Künker - July 17, 2019
Seller Künker
Date July 17, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1820 at auction VL Nummus - March 24, 2019
Seller VL Nummus
Date March 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1820 at auction WAG - March 10, 2019
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1820 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1820 at auction Teutoburger - September 8, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 8, 2018
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1820 at auction Künker - May 16, 2018
Seller Künker
Date May 16, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1820 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - January 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date January 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 16 Gute Groschen 1820 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Hanover Coin catalog of George IV Coins of Hanover in 1820 All Hanover coins Hanover silver coins Hanover coins 16 Gute Groschen Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search