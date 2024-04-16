Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
16 Gute Groschen 1820 (Hanover, George IV)
Photo by: Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,993)
- Weight 11,775 g
- Pure silver (0,3759 oz) 11,6926 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period George IV
- Denomination 16 Gute Groschen
- Year 1820
- Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (59)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1820 . This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2010 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place March 10, 2003.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date December 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Gärtner
Date October 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller VL Nummus
Date February 9, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller VL Nummus
Date March 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 8, 2018
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
