16 Gute Groschen 1820 (Hanover, George IV)

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1820 . This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2010 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place March 10, 2003.

