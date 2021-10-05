Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
1 Pfennig 1820 C (Hanover, George III)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,44 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period George III
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1820
- Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint Clausthal
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1 Pfennig 1820 with mark C. This copper coin from the times of George III struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 733 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 85. Bidding took place April 12, 2015.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1820 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
