1 Pfennig 1820 C (Hanover, George III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1 Pfennig 1820 with mark C. This copper coin from the times of George III struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 733 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 85. Bidding took place April 12, 2015.

Сondition AU (1) VF (1) No grade (1)