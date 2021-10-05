Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

1 Pfennig 1820 C (Hanover, George III)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1820 C - Coin Value - Hanover, George III Reverse 1 Pfennig 1820 C - Coin Value - Hanover, George III

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,44 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period George III
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1820
  • Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint Clausthal
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1 Pfennig 1820 with mark C. This copper coin from the times of George III struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 733 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 85. Bidding took place April 12, 2015.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • WAG (1)
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1820 C at auction Denga1700 - October 5, 2021
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1820 C at auction Denga1700 - October 5, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date October 5, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1820 C at auction Katz - March 7, 2021
Seller Katz
Date March 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 6 EUR
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1820 C at auction WAG - April 12, 2015
Seller WAG
Date April 12, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
90 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR

