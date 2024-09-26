Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

Coins of Colombia 1791

Gold coins

Obverse 8 Escudos 1791 NR JJ
Reverse 8 Escudos 1791 NR JJ
8 Escudos 1791 NR JJ
Average price 1200 $
Sales
1 61
Obverse 8 Escudos 1791 P SF
Reverse 8 Escudos 1791 P SF
8 Escudos 1791 P SF
Average price 1600 $
Sales
0 30
Obverse 8 Escudos 1791 NR JJ
Reverse 8 Escudos 1791 NR JJ
8 Escudos 1791 NR JJ
Average price 1800 $
Sales
0 78
Obverse 8 Escudos 1791 P SF
Reverse 8 Escudos 1791 P SF
8 Escudos 1791 P SF
Average price 2000 $
Sales
0 73
Obverse 2 Escudos 1791 P SF
Reverse 2 Escudos 1791 P SF
2 Escudos 1791 P SF
Average price 480 $
Sales
0 29
Obverse 2 Escudos 1791 NR JJ
Reverse 2 Escudos 1791 NR JJ
2 Escudos 1791 NR JJ
Average price 400 $
Sales
0 3
Obverse 2 Escudos 1791 P SF
Reverse 2 Escudos 1791 P SF
2 Escudos 1791 P SF
Average price 370 $
Sales
1 42
Obverse 2 Escudos 1791 NR JJ
Reverse 2 Escudos 1791 NR JJ
2 Escudos 1791 NR JJ
Average price 380 $
Sales
0 16
Obverse 1 Escudo 1791 NR JJ
Reverse 1 Escudo 1791 NR JJ
1 Escudo 1791 NR JJ
Average price 300 $
Sales
0 6
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search