Home
Catalog
Colombia
1791
Colombia
Period:
1746-1833
1746-1833
Ferdinand VI
1746-1759
Charles III
1759-1788
Charles IV
1788-1808
Ferdinand VII
1808-1833
Home
Catalog
Colombia
1791
Coins of Colombia 1791
8 Escudos 1791 NR JJ
Average price
1200 $
Sales
1
61
8 Escudos 1791 P SF
Average price
1600 $
Sales
0
30
8 Escudos 1791 NR JJ
Average price
1800 $
Sales
0
78
8 Escudos 1791 P SF
Average price
2000 $
Sales
0
73
2 Escudos 1791 P SF
Average price
480 $
Sales
0
29
2 Escudos 1791 NR JJ
Average price
400 $
Sales
0
3
2 Escudos 1791 P SF
Average price
370 $
Sales
1
42
2 Escudos 1791 NR JJ
Average price
380 $
Sales
0
16
1 Escudo 1791 NR JJ
Average price
300 $
Sales
0
6
ibercoin
Auction
Sep 26, 2024
ACM Aste srl
Auction
Sep 19, 2024
Nomisma Spa
Auction
Sep 1, 2024
Period
1746-1833
Colombia
Period
1746-1833
Ferdinand VI
1746-1759
Charles III
1759-1788
Charles IV
1788-1808
Ferdinand VII
1808-1833
