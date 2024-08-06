Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
1 Escudo 1791 NR JJ (Colombia, Charles IV)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1791
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Nuevo Reino
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1791 with mark NR JJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32341 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 660. Bidding took place April 24, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (2)
- Cayón (2)
- Heritage (1)
- Stack's (1)
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
168 $
Price in auction currency 175 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
255 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date April 27, 2020
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2019
Condition VF25 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Escudo 1791 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
