Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

1 Escudo 1791 NR JJ (Colombia, Charles IV)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1791 NR JJ - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles IV Reverse 1 Escudo 1791 NR JJ - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1791
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Nuevo Reino
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1791 with mark NR JJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32341 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 660. Bidding took place April 24, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (2)
  • Cayón (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Stack's (1)
Colombia 1 Escudo 1791 NR JJ at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
168 $
Price in auction currency 175 EUR
Colombia 1 Escudo 1791 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
255 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR
Colombia 1 Escudo 1791 NR JJ at auction Heritage - April 27, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date April 27, 2020
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1791 NR JJ at auction Stack's - January 14, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2019
Condition VF25 PCGS
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1791 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1791 NR JJ at auction Cayón - October 5, 2005
Seller Cayón
Date October 5, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price

