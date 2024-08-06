1 Escudo 1791 NR JJ (Colombia, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1791 with mark NR JJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32341 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 660. Bidding took place April 24, 2020.

