8 Escudos 1791 NR JJ "Type 1791-1808" (Colombia, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1791 with mark NR JJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 35402 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,560. Bidding took place August 25, 2022.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (8) XF (26) VF (41) Condition (slab) MS62 (2) MS60 (1) AU58 (1) AU55 (3) AU53 (1) AU50 (1) VF35 (2) DETAILS (2) Service NGC (11) PCGS (2)

