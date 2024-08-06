Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1791 NR JJ "Type 1791-1808" (Colombia, Charles IV)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1791
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Nuevo Reino
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (78) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1791 with mark NR JJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 35402 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,560. Bidding took place August 25, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1737 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1712 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date February 23, 2023
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date October 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date May 12, 2022
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date April 28, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 20, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date December 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
123 ... 4
