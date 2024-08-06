Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1791 NR JJ "Type 1791-1808" (Colombia, Charles IV)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1791 NR JJ "Type 1791-1808" - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles IV Reverse 8 Escudos 1791 NR JJ "Type 1791-1808" - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles IV

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1791
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Nuevo Reino
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (78) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1791 with mark NR JJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 35402 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,560. Bidding took place August 25, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (22)
  • Cayón (10)
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Heritage (9)
  • HERVERA (7)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (1)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • SINCONA (3)
  • Soler y Llach (9)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • UBS (2)
Colombia 8 Escudos 1791 NR JJ at auction Jesús Vico - June 27, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1791 NR JJ at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1737 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Colombia 8 Escudos 1791 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1712 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Colombia 8 Escudos 1791 NR JJ at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1791 NR JJ at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Colombia 8 Escudos 1791 NR JJ at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1791 NR JJ at auction Heritage - April 27, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1791 NR JJ at auction Heritage - February 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date February 23, 2023
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1791 NR JJ at auction SINCONA - October 27, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1791 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1791 NR JJ at auction La Galerie Numismatique - October 16, 2022
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date October 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1791 NR JJ at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1791 NR JJ at auction Heritage - August 28, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1791 NR JJ at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 19, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1791 NR JJ at auction Heritage - May 12, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 12, 2022
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1791 NR JJ at auction Heritage - April 28, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date April 28, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1791 NR JJ at auction SINCONA - November 23, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 23, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1791 NR JJ at auction Heritage - August 20, 2021
Colombia 8 Escudos 1791 NR JJ at auction Heritage - August 20, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date August 20, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1791 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1791 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1791 NR JJ at auction Cayón - December 23, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date December 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1791 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 16, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1791 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Colombia Coin catalog of Charles IV Coins of Colombia in 1791 All Colombia coins Colombia gold coins Colombia coins 8 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search