Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

2 Escudos 1791 P SF "Type 1791-1806" (Colombia, Charles IV)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1791 P SF "Type 1791-1806" - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles IV Reverse 2 Escudos 1791 P SF "Type 1791-1806" - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1791
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Popayan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (42) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 2 Escudos 1791 with mark P SF. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 61384 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 900. Bidding took place August 4, 2021.

Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (12)
  • Cayón (4)
  • Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)
  • Heritage (7)
  • HERVERA (5)
  • Monedalia.es (2)
  • Numisor (1)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • Soler y Llach (7)
  • Stack's (1)
  • UBS (1)
Colombia 2 Escudos 1791 P SF at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Colombia 2 Escudos 1791 P SF at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
361 $
Price in auction currency 330 EUR
Colombia 2 Escudos 1791 P SF at auction Heritage - December 22, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date December 22, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
528 $
Price in auction currency 528 USD
Colombia 2 Escudos 1791 P SF at auction Numisor - October 20, 2022
Seller Numisor
Date October 20, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1791 P SF at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1791 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 21, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1791 P SF at auction Heritage - August 5, 2021
Colombia 2 Escudos 1791 P SF at auction Heritage - August 5, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date August 5, 2021
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1791 P SF at auction Monedalia.es - June 16, 2021
Seller Monedalia.es
Date June 16, 2021
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1791 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1791 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 17, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1791 P SF at auction Soler y Llach - February 27, 2020
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1791 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1791 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 23, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1791 P SF at auction Heritage - January 16, 2019
Colombia 2 Escudos 1791 P SF at auction Heritage - January 16, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2019
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1791 P SF at auction HERVERA - December 18, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date December 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1791 P SF at auction Soler y Llach - December 17, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 17, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1791 P SF at auction Heritage - May 31, 2018
Colombia 2 Escudos 1791 P SF at auction Heritage - May 31, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date May 31, 2018
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1791 P SF at auction Heritage - May 18, 2017
Colombia 2 Escudos 1791 P SF at auction Heritage - May 18, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date May 18, 2017
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1791 P SF at auction Cayón - February 2, 2017
Seller Cayón
Date February 2, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1791 P SF at auction HERVERA - July 7, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date July 7, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1791 P SF at auction Soler y Llach - July 6, 2016
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 6, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1791 P SF at auction HERVERA - February 25, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date February 25, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Colombia 2 Escudos 1791 P SF at auction Heritage - August 12, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 12, 2024
Condition XF40 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1791 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

