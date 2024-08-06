Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
2 Escudos 1791 P SF "Type 1791-1806" (Colombia, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1791
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Popayan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (42) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 2 Escudos 1791 with mark P SF. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 61384 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 900. Bidding took place August 4, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (12)
- Cayón (4)
- Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)
- Heritage (7)
- HERVERA (5)
- Monedalia.es (2)
- Numisor (1)
- Sedwick (1)
- Soler y Llach (7)
- Stack's (1)
- UBS (1)
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
361 $
Price in auction currency 330 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date December 22, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
528 $
Price in auction currency 528 USD
Seller Numisor
Date October 20, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 5, 2021
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Monedalia.es
Date June 16, 2021
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2019
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date May 31, 2018
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date May 18, 2017
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 6, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Escudos 1791 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search