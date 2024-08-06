Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1791 P SF "Type 1789-1791" (Colombia, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1791
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Popayan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1791 with mark P SF. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1572 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 3,200. Bidding took place November 22, 2021.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1819 $
Price in auction currency 1700 EUR
Seller Münzenonline
Date November 18, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
1574 $
Price in auction currency 1500 CHF
Seller Auction World
Date July 17, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date November 23, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Palombo
Date December 12, 2020
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 9, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2019
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 7, 2019
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date January 31, 2018
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date December 19, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 18, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 14, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2016
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 7, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date November 30, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
