8 Escudos 1791 P SF "Type 1789-1791" (Colombia, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1791 with mark P SF. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1572 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 3,200. Bidding took place November 22, 2021.

Сondition AU (9) XF (10) VF (10) Condition (slab) AU58 (3) AU55 (2) AU53 (1) DETAILS (1) Service PCGS (3) NGC (5)

Seller All companies

Auction World (1)

Aureo & Calicó (9)

Cayón (6)

Heritage (4)

HERVERA (2)

ibercoin (1)

Münzenonline (1)

Palombo (1)

SINCONA (1)

Soler y Llach (2)

Stack's (1)

Tauler & Fau (1)