Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
2 Escudos 1791 NR JJ "Type 1791-1806" (Colombia, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1791
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Nuevo Reino
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 2 Escudos 1791 with mark NR JJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 777 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 909. Bidding took place April 25, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (3)
- Cayón (3)
- DNW (1)
- Heritage (2)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- Soler y Llach (2)
- Stack's (1)
- UBS (3)
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
325 $
Price in auction currency 301 EUR
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
361 $
Price in auction currency 330 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date March 2, 2023
Condition VF20 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date August 20, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 17, 2018
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date November 30, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 25, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 1, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Escudos 1791 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search