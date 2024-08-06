Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

2 Escudos 1791 NR JJ "Type 1791-1806" (Colombia, Charles IV)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1791 NR JJ "Type 1791-1806" - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles IV Reverse 2 Escudos 1791 NR JJ "Type 1791-1806" - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1791
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Nuevo Reino
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 2 Escudos 1791 with mark NR JJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 777 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 909. Bidding took place April 25, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (3)
  • Cayón (3)
  • DNW (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
  • Stack's (1)
  • UBS (3)
Colombia 2 Escudos 1791 NR JJ at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
325 $
Price in auction currency 301 EUR
Colombia 2 Escudos 1791 NR JJ at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Colombia 2 Escudos 1791 NR JJ at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
361 $
Price in auction currency 330 EUR
Colombia 2 Escudos 1791 NR JJ at auction Heritage - March 2, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date March 2, 2023
Condition VF20 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1791 NR JJ at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1791 NR JJ at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1791 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1791 NR JJ at auction DNW - February 13, 2020
Seller DNW
Date February 13, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1791 NR JJ at auction Stack's - August 20, 2019
Colombia 2 Escudos 1791 NR JJ at auction Stack's - August 20, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date August 20, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1791 NR JJ at auction Heritage - January 17, 2018
Colombia 2 Escudos 1791 NR JJ at auction Heritage - January 17, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date January 17, 2018
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1791 NR JJ at auction Cayón - November 30, 2013
Seller Cayón
Date November 30, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1791 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 25, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 25, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1791 NR JJ at auction Soler y Llach - July 5, 2010
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 5, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1791 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 1, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 1, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1791 NR JJ at auction UBS - September 13, 2004
Seller UBS
Date September 13, 2004
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1791 NR JJ at auction UBS - September 10, 2001
Seller UBS
Date September 10, 2001
Condition XF
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1791 NR JJ at auction UBS - January 25, 1999
Seller UBS
Date January 25, 1999
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1791 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Colombia Coin catalog of Charles IV Coins of Colombia in 1791 All Colombia coins Colombia gold coins Colombia coins 2 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search