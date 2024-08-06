Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

2 Escudos 1791 P SF "Type 1789-1791" (Colombia, Charles IV)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1791 P SF "Type 1789-1791" - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles IV Reverse 2 Escudos 1791 P SF "Type 1789-1791" - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1791
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Popayan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 2 Escudos 1791 with mark P SF. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 775 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place April 25, 2012.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (10)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (3)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Numisor (4)
  • Soler y Llach (5)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
Colombia 2 Escudos 1791 P SF at auction Jesús Vico - June 27, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1175 $
Price in auction currency 1100 EUR
Colombia 2 Escudos 1791 P SF at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Colombia 2 Escudos 1791 P SF at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
361 $
Price in auction currency 330 EUR
Colombia 2 Escudos 1791 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1791 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1791 P SF at auction Soler y Llach - April 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1791 P SF at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1791 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1791 P SF at auction Soler y Llach - February 27, 2020
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1791 P SF at auction HERVERA - July 10, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date July 10, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1791 P SF at auction Soler y Llach - July 10, 2019
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 10, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1791 P SF at auction Tauler & Fau - June 18, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 18, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1791 P SF at auction HERVERA - May 9, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date May 9, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1791 P SF at auction Soler y Llach - May 8, 2019
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 8, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1791 P SF at auction HERVERA - October 25, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date October 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1791 P SF at auction Soler y Llach - October 24, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 24, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1791 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 31, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1791 P SF at auction Numisor - April 5, 2018
Seller Numisor
Date April 5, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1791 P SF at auction Numisor - November 14, 2017
Seller Numisor
Date November 14, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1791 P SF at auction Numisor - April 20, 2017
Seller Numisor
Date April 20, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1791 P SF at auction Numisor - November 15, 2016
Seller Numisor
Date November 15, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1791 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1791 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Colombia Coin catalog of Charles IV Coins of Colombia in 1791 All Colombia coins Colombia gold coins Colombia coins 2 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search