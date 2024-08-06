2 Escudos 1791 P SF "Type 1789-1791" (Colombia, Charles IV)

Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1791
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Popayan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 2 Escudos 1791 with mark P SF. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 775 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place April 25, 2012.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (10)
- Cayón (1)
- Heritage (2)
- Herrero (1)
- HERVERA (3)
- Jesús Vico (1)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- Numisor (4)
- Soler y Llach (5)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1175 $
Price in auction currency 1100 EUR
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
361 $
Price in auction currency 330 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 10, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 18, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 8, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date October 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 24, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numisor
Date November 15, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
