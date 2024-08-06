2 Escudos 1791 P SF "Type 1789-1791" (Colombia, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 2 Escudos 1791 with mark P SF. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 775 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place April 25, 2012.

