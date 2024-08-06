Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1791 P SF "Type 1791-1808" (Colombia, Charles IV)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1791 P SF "Type 1791-1808" - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles IV Reverse 8 Escudos 1791 P SF "Type 1791-1808" - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1791
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Popayan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (73) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1791 with mark P SF. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62402 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,120. Bidding took place July 7, 2021.

Colombia 8 Escudos 1791 P SF at auction ibercoin - July 10, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1947 $
Price in auction currency 1800 EUR
Colombia 8 Escudos 1791 P SF at auction Jesús Vico - June 27, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1922 $
Price in auction currency 1800 EUR
Colombia 8 Escudos 1791 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1791 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1791 P SF at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1791 P SF at auction Numisor - June 27, 2022
Seller Numisor
Date June 27, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1791 P SF at auction ibercoin - March 23, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date March 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1791 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1791 P SF at auction Numisor - February 15, 2022
Seller Numisor
Date February 15, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1791 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 21, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1791 P SF at auction Heritage - August 5, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date August 5, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1791 P SF at auction Heritage - July 8, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date July 8, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1791 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1791 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1791 P SF at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1791 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 22, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1791 P SF at auction Chaponnière - October 18, 2020
Seller Chaponnière
Date October 18, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1791 P SF at auction Soler y Llach - October 15, 2020
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 15, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1791 P SF at auction Cayón - June 20, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date June 20, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1791 P SF at auction Cayón - June 20, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date June 20, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1791 P SF at auction Spink - January 19, 2020
Seller Spink
Date January 19, 2020
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
