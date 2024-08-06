Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1791 P SF "Type 1791-1808" (Colombia, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1791
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Popayan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (73) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1791 with mark P SF. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62402 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,120. Bidding took place July 7, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (25)
- Cayón (10)
- Chaponnière (1)
- Felzmann (1)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (11)
- Herrero (3)
- HERVERA (2)
- ibercoin (2)
- Jesús Vico (1)
- Künker (1)
- MDC Monaco (1)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- Nomisma (2)
- Numisor (2)
- Sedwick (1)
- Soler y Llach (3)
- Spink (1)
- Stack's (2)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- UBS (1)
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1947 $
Price in auction currency 1800 EUR
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1922 $
Price in auction currency 1800 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Numisor
Date June 27, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date March 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Numisor
Date February 15, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 5, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date July 8, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 15, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
