2 Escudos 1791 NR JJ "Type 1789-1791" (Colombia, Charles IV)

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 2 Escudos 1791 with mark NR JJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 61385 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 780. Bidding took place August 4, 2021.

Сondition AU (1) VF (1) F (1) Condition (slab) AU50 (1) Service NGC (1)