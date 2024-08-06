Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

2 Escudos 1791 NR JJ "Type 1789-1791" (Colombia, Charles IV)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1791 NR JJ "Type 1789-1791" - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles IV Reverse 2 Escudos 1791 NR JJ "Type 1789-1791" - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1791
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Nuevo Reino
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 2 Escudos 1791 with mark NR JJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 61385 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 780. Bidding took place August 4, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
Colombia 2 Escudos 1791 NR JJ at auction Heritage - August 5, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date August 5, 2021
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
780 $
Price in auction currency 780 USD
Colombia 2 Escudos 1791 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
412 $
Price in auction currency 340 EUR
Colombia 2 Escudos 1791 NR JJ at auction Soler y Llach - December 20, 2010
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 20, 2010
Condition F
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1791 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

