Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
2 Escudos 1791 NR JJ "Type 1789-1791" (Colombia, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1791
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Nuevo Reino
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 2 Escudos 1791 with mark NR JJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 61385 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 780. Bidding took place August 4, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Escudos 1791 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search