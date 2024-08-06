Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1791 NR JJ "Type 1789-1791" (Colombia, Charles IV)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1791 NR JJ "Type 1789-1791" - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles IV Reverse 8 Escudos 1791 NR JJ "Type 1789-1791" - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1791
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Nuevo Reino
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (61) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1791 with mark NR JJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 828 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 2,100. Bidding took place April 25, 2012.

Colombia 8 Escudos 1791 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1926 $
Price in auction currency 1800 EUR
Colombia 8 Escudos 1791 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1873 $
Price in auction currency 1750 EUR
Colombia 8 Escudos 1791 NR JJ at auction Auction World - July 16, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date July 16, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1791 NR JJ at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1791 NR JJ at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1791 NR JJ at auction Auction World - January 16, 2022
Seller Auction World
Date January 16, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1791 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1791 NR JJ at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1791 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 16, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1791 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 22, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1791 NR JJ at auction Auction World - July 19, 2020
Seller Auction World
Date July 19, 2020
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1791 NR JJ at auction Sedwick - May 28, 2020
Seller Sedwick
Date May 28, 2020
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1791 NR JJ at auction Heritage - December 19, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date December 19, 2019
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1791 NR JJ at auction Sedwick - November 1, 2019
Seller Sedwick
Date November 1, 2019
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1791 NR JJ at auction Heritage - August 15, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date August 15, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1791 NR JJ at auction Hess Divo - May 28, 2019
Seller Hess Divo
Date May 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1791 NR JJ at auction Jean ELSEN - March 15, 2019
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 15, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1791 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1791 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 25, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 25, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1791 NR JJ at auction HERVERA - December 19, 2017
Seller HERVERA
Date December 19, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1791 NR JJ at auction Soler y Llach - December 18, 2017
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 18, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Colombia 8 Escudos 1791 NR JJ at auction Stack's - August 22, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 22, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1791 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

