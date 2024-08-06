Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1791 NR JJ "Type 1789-1791" (Colombia, Charles IV)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1791
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Nuevo Reino
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1791 with mark NR JJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 828 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 2,100. Bidding took place April 25, 2012.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1926 $
Price in auction currency 1800 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1873 $
Price in auction currency 1750 EUR
Seller Auction World
Date July 16, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date July 19, 2020
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Sedwick
Date May 28, 2020
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date December 19, 2019
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Sedwick
Date November 1, 2019
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 15, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 15, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 25, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
