Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

Coins of Colombia 1776

Gold coins

Obverse 8 Escudos 1776 P JS
Reverse 8 Escudos 1776 P JS
8 Escudos 1776 P JS
Average price 2600 $
Sales
0 13
Obverse 8 Escudos 1776 P SF
Reverse 8 Escudos 1776 P SF
8 Escudos 1776 P SF
Average price 2600 $
Sales
0 20
Obverse 8 Escudos 1776 NR JJ
Reverse 8 Escudos 1776 NR JJ
8 Escudos 1776 NR JJ
Average price 3100 $
Sales
1 22
Obverse 4 Escudos 1776 P SF
Reverse 4 Escudos 1776 P SF
4 Escudos 1776 P SF
Average price 2900 $
Sales
0 20
Obverse 4 Escudos 1776 NR JJ
Reverse 4 Escudos 1776 NR JJ
4 Escudos 1776 NR JJ
Average price 3800 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse 2 Escudos 1776 P SF
Reverse 2 Escudos 1776 P SF
2 Escudos 1776 P SF
Average price 630 $
Sales
0 37
Obverse 2 Escudos 1776 NR JJ
Reverse 2 Escudos 1776 NR JJ
2 Escudos 1776 NR JJ
Average price 680 $
Sales
0 11
Obverse 1 Escudo 1776 P SF
Reverse 1 Escudo 1776 P SF
1 Escudo 1776 P SF
Average price 390 $
Sales
1 28
Obverse 1 Escudo 1776 NR JJ
Reverse 1 Escudo 1776 NR JJ
1 Escudo 1776 NR JJ
Average price 400 $
Sales
0 10
