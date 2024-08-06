Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
2 Escudos 1776 NR JJ (Colombia, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,901)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1955 oz) 6,0818 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1776
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Nuevo Reino
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 2 Escudos 1776 with mark NR JJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 739 sold at the Daniel Frank Sedwick auction for USD 2,200. Bidding took place May 6, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (3)
- Cayón (3)
- HERVERA (2)
- Sedwick (1)
- Soler y Llach (2)
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
622 $
Price in auction currency 580 EUR
Seller Sedwick
Date May 9, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
2200 $
Price in auction currency 2200 USD
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 29, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 28, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 29, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
