2 Escudos 1776 NR JJ (Colombia, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 2 Escudos 1776 with mark NR JJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 739 sold at the Daniel Frank Sedwick auction for USD 2,200. Bidding took place May 6, 2021.

Сondition AU (1) XF (2) VF (8) Condition (slab) AU55 (1) Service NGC (1)