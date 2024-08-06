Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

2 Escudos 1776 NR JJ (Colombia, Charles III)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1776 NR JJ - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III Reverse 2 Escudos 1776 NR JJ - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,901)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1955 oz) 6,0818 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1776
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Nuevo Reino
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 2 Escudos 1776 with mark NR JJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 739 sold at the Daniel Frank Sedwick auction for USD 2,200. Bidding took place May 6, 2021.

Colombia 2 Escudos 1776 NR JJ at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
622 $
Price in auction currency 580 EUR
Colombia 2 Escudos 1776 NR JJ at auction Sedwick - May 9, 2021
Seller Sedwick
Date May 9, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
2200 $
Price in auction currency 2200 USD
Colombia 2 Escudos 1776 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1776 NR JJ at auction HERVERA - April 30, 2015
Seller HERVERA
Date April 30, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1776 NR JJ at auction Soler y Llach - April 29, 2015
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 29, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1776 NR JJ at auction Cayón - April 28, 2015
Seller Cayón
Date April 28, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1776 NR JJ at auction HERVERA - May 7, 2013
Seller HERVERA
Date May 7, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1776 NR JJ at auction Soler y Llach - May 6, 2013
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 6, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1776 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 28, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 28, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1776 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 29, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 29, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1776 NR JJ at auction Cayón - December 10, 2006
Seller Cayón
Date December 10, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1776 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

