Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1776 P JS (Colombia, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,901)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7821 oz) 24,327 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1776
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Popayan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1776 with mark P JS. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32338 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,560. Bidding took place May 6, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (4)
- Cayón (1)
- Heritage (2)
- ibercoin (2)
- Jesús Vico (1)
- Sedwick (1)
- Stack's (2)
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
2277 $
Price in auction currency 2125 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
4560 $
Price in auction currency 4560 USD
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 5, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sedwick
Date November 1, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date January 13, 2018
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date April 19, 2016
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date December 12, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 25, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Escudos 1776 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search