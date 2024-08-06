Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1776 P JS (Colombia, Charles III)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1776 P JS - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III Reverse 8 Escudos 1776 P JS - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,901)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7821 oz) 24,327 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1776
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Popayan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1776 with mark P JS. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32338 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,560. Bidding took place May 6, 2021.

Colombia 8 Escudos 1776 P JS at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
2277 $
Price in auction currency 2125 EUR
Colombia 8 Escudos 1776 P JS at auction Heritage - May 7, 2021
Colombia 8 Escudos 1776 P JS at auction Heritage - May 7, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
4560 $
Price in auction currency 4560 USD
Colombia 8 Escudos 1776 P JS at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1776 P JS at auction Jesús Vico - March 5, 2020
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 5, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1776 P JS at auction Sedwick - November 1, 2019
Seller Sedwick
Date November 1, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1776 P JS at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 25, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1776 P JS at auction Stack's - January 13, 2018
Colombia 8 Escudos 1776 P JS at auction Stack's - January 13, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date January 13, 2018
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1776 P JS at auction Heritage - April 19, 2016
Colombia 8 Escudos 1776 P JS at auction Heritage - April 19, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date April 19, 2016
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1776 P JS at auction ibercoin - December 12, 2012
Seller ibercoin
Date December 12, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1776 P JS at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1776 P JS at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 25, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 25, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1776 P JS at auction ibercoin - November 29, 2011
Seller ibercoin
Date November 29, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1776 P JS at auction Stack's - April 3, 2011
Colombia 8 Escudos 1776 P JS at auction Stack's - April 3, 2011
Seller Stack's
Date April 3, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1776 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

