Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
2 Escudos 1776 P SF (Colombia, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,901)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1955 oz) 6,0818 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1776
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Popayan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 2 Escudos 1776 with mark P SF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22063 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for EUR 2,280. Bidding took place May 12, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (9)
- Cayón (4)
- Heritage (4)
- Herrero (1)
- HERVERA (3)
- Jesús Vico (2)
- Künker (1)
- Sedwick (6)
- SINCONA (1)
- Soler y Llach (4)
- Stack's (1)
- UBS (1)
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
961 $
Price in auction currency 900 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date May 12, 2024
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
2459 $
Price in auction currency 2280 EUR
Seller Sedwick
Date November 3, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date September 9, 2019
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date February 25, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 24, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 1, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Escudos 1776 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search