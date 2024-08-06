Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

2 Escudos 1776 P SF (Colombia, Charles III)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1776 P SF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III Reverse 2 Escudos 1776 P SF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,901)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1955 oz) 6,0818 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1776
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Popayan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 2 Escudos 1776 with mark P SF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22063 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for EUR 2,280. Bidding took place May 12, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (9)
  • Cayón (4)
  • Heritage (4)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (3)
  • Jesús Vico (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • Sedwick (6)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (4)
  • Stack's (1)
  • UBS (1)
Colombia 2 Escudos 1776 P SF at auction Jesús Vico - June 27, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
961 $
Price in auction currency 900 EUR
Colombia 2 Escudos 1776 P SF at auction Heritage - May 12, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 12, 2024
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
2459 $
Price in auction currency 2280 EUR
Colombia 2 Escudos 1776 P SF at auction Sedwick - November 3, 2023
Seller Sedwick
Date November 3, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1776 P SF at auction Sedwick - May 3, 2023
Seller Sedwick
Date May 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1776 P SF at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1776 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1776 P SF at auction Sedwick - May 9, 2021
Seller Sedwick
Date May 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1776 P SF at auction Sedwick - May 9, 2021
Seller Sedwick
Date May 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1776 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1776 P SF at auction Soler y Llach - October 15, 2020
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1776 P SF at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2019
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1776 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1776 P SF at auction Heritage - September 9, 2019
Colombia 2 Escudos 1776 P SF at auction Heritage - September 9, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date September 9, 2019
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1776 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1776 P SF at auction Sedwick - May 19, 2016
Seller Sedwick
Date May 19, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1776 P SF at auction HERVERA - February 25, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date February 25, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1776 P SF at auction Soler y Llach - February 24, 2016
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 24, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1776 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 16, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1776 P SF at auction HERVERA - July 2, 2015
Seller HERVERA
Date July 2, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1776 P SF at auction Soler y Llach - July 1, 2015
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 1, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1776 P SF at auction Sedwick - April 30, 2015
Seller Sedwick
Date April 30, 2015
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1776 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Colombia Coin catalog of Charles III Coins of Colombia in 1776 All Colombia coins Colombia gold coins Colombia coins 2 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search