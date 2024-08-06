1 Escudo 1776 NR JJ (Colombia, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1776 with mark NR JJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 640 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place October 29, 2014.

Сondition XF (1) VF (7) F (1) No grade (1)