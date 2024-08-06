Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

1 Escudo 1776 NR JJ (Colombia, Charles III)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1776 NR JJ - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III Reverse 1 Escudo 1776 NR JJ - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0996 oz) 3,0995 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1776
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Nuevo Reino
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1776 with mark NR JJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 640 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place October 29, 2014.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (4)
  • Herrero (1)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • Sedwick (3)
Colombia 1 Escudo 1776 NR JJ at auction Sedwick - May 3, 2023
Seller Sedwick
Date May 3, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
425 $
Price in auction currency 425 USD
Colombia 1 Escudo 1776 NR JJ at auction Sedwick - November 8, 2021
Seller Sedwick
Date November 8, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
350 $
Price in auction currency 350 USD
Colombia 1 Escudo 1776 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1776 NR JJ at auction Sedwick - May 28, 2020
Seller Sedwick
Date May 28, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1776 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1776 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1776 NR JJ at auction Herrero - May 28, 2014
Seller Herrero
Date May 28, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1776 NR JJ at auction Morton & Eden - March 6, 2013
Seller Morton & Eden
Date March 6, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1776 NR JJ at auction Jean ELSEN - September 14, 2012
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date September 14, 2012
Condition No grade
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1776 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 30, 2010
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 30, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

