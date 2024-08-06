Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
1 Escudo 1776 NR JJ (Colombia, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0996 oz) 3,0995 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1776
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Nuevo Reino
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1776 with mark NR JJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 640 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place October 29, 2014.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (4)
- Herrero (1)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- Sedwick (3)
Seller Sedwick
Date November 8, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
350 $
Price in auction currency 350 USD
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Morton & Eden
Date March 6, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Escudo 1776 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search