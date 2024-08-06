Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1776 NR JJ (Colombia, Charles III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,901)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7821 oz) 24,327 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1776
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Nuevo Reino
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1776 with mark NR JJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 793 sold at the Daniel Frank Sedwick auction for USD 22,000. Bidding took place May 26, 2020.
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
3800 $
Price in auction currency 3800 USD
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
2224 $
Price in auction currency 2075 EUR
Seller Sedwick
Date May 9, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Sedwick
Date May 28, 2020
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Sedwick
Date November 1, 2019
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 10, 2017
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Felzmann
Date November 4, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date October 15, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 14, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date November 18, 2012
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 26, 2010
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 28, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
******
12
