Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1776 NR JJ (Colombia, Charles III)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1776 NR JJ - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III Reverse 8 Escudos 1776 NR JJ - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,901)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7821 oz) 24,327 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1776
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Nuevo Reino
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1776 with mark NR JJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 793 sold at the Daniel Frank Sedwick auction for USD 22,000. Bidding took place May 26, 2020.

Colombia 8 Escudos 1776 NR JJ at auction Heritage - June 13, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1776 NR JJ at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
3800 $
Price in auction currency 3800 USD
Colombia 8 Escudos 1776 NR JJ at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
2224 $
Price in auction currency 2075 EUR
Colombia 8 Escudos 1776 NR JJ at auction Sedwick - May 9, 2021
Seller Sedwick
Date May 9, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1776 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1776 NR JJ at auction Sedwick - May 28, 2020
Seller Sedwick
Date May 28, 2020
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1776 NR JJ at auction Sedwick - November 1, 2019
Seller Sedwick
Date November 1, 2019
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1776 NR JJ at auction Künker - June 27, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 27, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1776 NR JJ at auction Cayón - July 3, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date July 3, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1776 NR JJ at auction Heritage - April 10, 2017
Colombia 8 Escudos 1776 NR JJ at auction Heritage - April 10, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date April 10, 2017
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1776 NR JJ at auction Felzmann - November 4, 2015
Seller Felzmann
Date November 4, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1776 NR JJ at auction HERVERA - October 15, 2015
Seller HERVERA
Date October 15, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1776 NR JJ at auction Soler y Llach - October 14, 2015
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 14, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1776 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1776 NR JJ at auction Stack's - November 18, 2012
Colombia 8 Escudos 1776 NR JJ at auction Stack's - November 18, 2012
Seller Stack's
Date November 18, 2012
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1776 NR JJ at auction Goldberg - September 4, 2012
Colombia 8 Escudos 1776 NR JJ at auction Goldberg - September 4, 2012
Seller Goldberg
Date September 4, 2012
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1776 NR JJ at auction Heritage - April 26, 2010
Colombia 8 Escudos 1776 NR JJ at auction Heritage - April 26, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date April 26, 2010
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1776 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 28, 2008
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 28, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1776 NR JJ at auction Heritage - January 8, 2007
Colombia 8 Escudos 1776 NR JJ at auction Heritage - January 8, 2007
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1776 NR JJ at auction Cayón - December 13, 2005
Seller Cayón
Date December 13, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1776 NR JJ at auction Cayón - May 9, 2005
Seller Cayón
Date May 9, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Colombia 8 Escudos 1776 NR JJ at auction Heritage - August 19, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2024
Condition AU
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1776 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

