4 Escudos 1776 P SF (Colombia, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 4 Escudos 1776 with mark P SF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32122 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 8,400. Bidding took place January 12, 2020.

