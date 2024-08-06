Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

4 Escudos 1776 P SF (Colombia, Charles III)

Obverse 4 Escudos 1776 P SF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III Reverse 4 Escudos 1776 P SF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,901)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,3911 oz) 12,1635 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1776
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Popayan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 4 Escudos 1776 with mark P SF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32122 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 8,400. Bidding took place January 12, 2020.

Colombia 4 Escudos 1776 P SF at auction Sedwick - November 3, 2023
Seller Sedwick
Date November 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1600 $
Price in auction currency 1600 USD
Colombia 4 Escudos 1776 P SF at auction Heritage - September 3, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
3120 $
Price in auction currency 3120 USD
Colombia 4 Escudos 1776 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Colombia 4 Escudos 1776 P SF at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Colombia 4 Escudos 1776 P SF at auction Heritage - May 7, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Colombia 4 Escudos 1776 P SF at auction Sedwick - May 9, 2021
Seller Sedwick
Date May 9, 2021
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
Colombia 4 Escudos 1776 P SF at auction Monedalia.es - December 29, 2020
Seller Monedalia.es
Date December 29, 2020
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
Colombia 4 Escudos 1776 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 4 Escudos 1776 P SF at auction Heritage - January 13, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Colombia 4 Escudos 1776 P SF at auction HERVERA - October 24, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date October 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 4 Escudos 1776 P SF at auction Soler y Llach - October 23, 2019
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 4 Escudos 1776 P SF at auction Tauler & Fau - June 18, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 18, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 4 Escudos 1776 P SF at auction Hess Divo - May 28, 2019
Seller Hess Divo
Date May 28, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Colombia 4 Escudos 1776 P SF at auction Stack's - January 12, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date January 12, 2019
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
Colombia 4 Escudos 1776 P SF at auction Heritage - September 11, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
Colombia 4 Escudos 1776 P SF at auction Cayón - September 24, 2014
Seller Cayón
Date September 24, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Colombia 4 Escudos 1776 P SF at auction Cayón - September 15, 2011
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 4 Escudos 1776 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 27, 2010
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 27, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
Colombia 4 Escudos 1776 P SF at auction Heritage - April 26, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date April 26, 2010
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Colombia 4 Escudos 1776 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 7, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Escudos 1776 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

