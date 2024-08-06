Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
4 Escudos 1776 P SF (Colombia, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,901)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure gold (0,3911 oz) 12,1635 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1776
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Popayan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 4 Escudos 1776 with mark P SF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32122 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 8,400. Bidding took place January 12, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (4)
- Cayón (3)
- Heritage (5)
- HERVERA (1)
- Hess Divo (1)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- Sedwick (2)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
Seller Sedwick
Date November 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1600 $
Price in auction currency 1600 USD
Seller Heritage
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
3120 $
Price in auction currency 3120 USD
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sedwick
Date May 9, 2021
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Monedalia.es
Date December 29, 2020
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date October 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 18, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date January 12, 2019
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date September 24, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 27, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date April 26, 2010
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 4 Escudos 1776 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search