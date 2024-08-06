Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

4 Escudos 1776 NR JJ (Colombia, Charles III)

Obverse 4 Escudos 1776 NR JJ - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III Reverse 4 Escudos 1776 NR JJ - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,901)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,3911 oz) 12,1635 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1776
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Nuevo Reino
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 4 Escudos 1776 with mark NR JJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22064 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for EUR 9,000. Bidding took place May 12, 2024.

Colombia 4 Escudos 1776 NR JJ at auction Heritage - May 12, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 12, 2024
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
9708 $
Price in auction currency 9000 EUR
Colombia 4 Escudos 1776 NR JJ at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1050 $
Price in auction currency 980 EUR
Colombia 4 Escudos 1776 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 4 Escudos 1776 NR JJ at auction Nomisma - May 13, 2014
Seller Nomisma
Date May 13, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
For the sale of 4 Escudos 1776 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

