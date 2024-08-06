Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

1 Escudo 1776 P SF (Colombia, Charles III)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1776 P SF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III Reverse 1 Escudo 1776 P SF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,901)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0979 oz) 3,0454 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1776
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Popayan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1776 with mark P SF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 265 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place March 14, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (4)
  • Cayón (3)
  • Heritage (2)
  • HERVERA (3)
  • Monedalia.es (2)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Sedwick (5)
  • Soler y Llach (3)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • UBS (2)
Colombia 1 Escudo 1776 P SF at auction Heritage - June 13, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1776 P SF at auction Heritage - May 12, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 12, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
595 $
Price in auction currency 552 EUR
Colombia 1 Escudo 1776 P SF at auction Sedwick - May 9, 2024
Seller Sedwick
Date May 9, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
400 $
Price in auction currency 400 USD
Colombia 1 Escudo 1776 P SF at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1776 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1776 P SF at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1776 P SF at auction Stack's - September 12, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date September 12, 2023
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1776 P SF at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1776 P SF at auction Sedwick - May 9, 2021
Seller Sedwick
Date May 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1776 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1776 P SF at auction Sedwick - November 18, 2020
Seller Sedwick
Date November 18, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1776 P SF at auction Monedalia.es - May 28, 2020
Seller Monedalia.es
Date May 28, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1776 P SF at auction Sedwick - May 28, 2020
Seller Sedwick
Date May 28, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1776 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1776 P SF at auction Tauler & Fau - June 18, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 18, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1776 P SF at auction Stack's - January 14, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2019
Condition VF35 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1776 P SF at auction Sedwick - November 3, 2018
Seller Sedwick
Date November 3, 2018
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1776 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1776 P SF at auction HERVERA - February 25, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date February 25, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1776 P SF at auction Soler y Llach - February 24, 2016
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 24, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1776 P SF at auction HERVERA - February 26, 2015
Seller HERVERA
Date February 26, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
