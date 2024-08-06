Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
1 Escudo 1776 P SF (Colombia, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,901)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0979 oz) 3,0454 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1776
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Popayan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1776 with mark P SF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 265 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place March 14, 2024.
12
For the sale of 1 Escudo 1776 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.
