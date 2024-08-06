Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1776 P SF (Colombia, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,901)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7821 oz) 24,327 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1776
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Popayan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1776 with mark P SF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2964 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 4,197.5. Bidding took place July 18, 2007.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
4080 $
Price in auction currency 4080 USD
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
2518 $
Price in auction currency 2350 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisor
Date June 25, 2019
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2019
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 12, 2019
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 7, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2018
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Goldberg
Date September 5, 2017
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 19, 2016
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date December 12, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date November 30, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 1, 2012
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 31, 2009
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 21, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
******
