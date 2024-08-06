Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1776 P SF (Colombia, Charles III)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1776 P SF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III Reverse 8 Escudos 1776 P SF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,901)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7821 oz) 24,327 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1776
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Popayan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1776 with mark P SF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2964 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 4,197.5. Bidding took place July 18, 2007.

Colombia 8 Escudos 1776 P SF at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
4080 $
Price in auction currency 4080 USD
Colombia 8 Escudos 1776 P SF at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
2518 $
Price in auction currency 2350 EUR
Colombia 8 Escudos 1776 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1776 P SF at auction Numisor - June 25, 2019
Seller Numisor
Date June 25, 2019
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1776 P SF at auction Stack's - January 14, 2019
Colombia 8 Escudos 1776 P SF at auction Stack's - January 14, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2019
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1776 P SF at auction Stack's - January 12, 2019
Colombia 8 Escudos 1776 P SF at auction Stack's - January 12, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date January 12, 2019
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1776 P SF at auction Jesús Vico - June 7, 2018
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 7, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1776 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 25, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1776 P SF at auction Heritage - January 8, 2018
Colombia 8 Escudos 1776 P SF at auction Heritage - January 8, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2018
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1776 P SF at auction Goldberg - September 5, 2017
Colombia 8 Escudos 1776 P SF at auction Goldberg - September 5, 2017
Seller Goldberg
Date September 5, 2017
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1776 P SF at auction Heritage - April 19, 2016
Colombia 8 Escudos 1776 P SF at auction Heritage - April 19, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date April 19, 2016
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1776 P SF at auction Cayón - December 12, 2015
Seller Cayón
Date December 12, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1776 P SF at auction Heritage - January 16, 2014
Colombia 8 Escudos 1776 P SF at auction Heritage - January 16, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1776 P SF at auction Cayón - November 30, 2013
Seller Cayón
Date November 30, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1776 P SF at auction Heritage - May 1, 2012
Colombia 8 Escudos 1776 P SF at auction Heritage - May 1, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date May 1, 2012
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1776 P SF at auction Heritage - May 31, 2009
Colombia 8 Escudos 1776 P SF at auction Heritage - May 31, 2009
Seller Heritage
Date May 31, 2009
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1776 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 21, 2008
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 21, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1776 P SF at auction Cayón - December 12, 2007
Seller Cayón
Date December 12, 2007
Condition AU
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1776 P SF at auction Stack's - July 19, 2007
Colombia 8 Escudos 1776 P SF at auction Stack's - July 19, 2007
Seller Stack's
Date July 19, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1776 P SF at auction Künker - March 11, 2004
Seller Künker
Date March 11, 2004
Condition VF
Selling price
