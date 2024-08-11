Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

Coins of Colombia 1774

Gold coins

Obverse 8 Escudos 1774 P JS
Reverse 8 Escudos 1774 P JS
8 Escudos 1774 P JS
Average price 1700 $
Sales
0 41
Obverse 8 Escudos 1774 NR VJ
Reverse 8 Escudos 1774 NR VJ
8 Escudos 1774 NR VJ
Average price 1200 $
Sales
0 32
Obverse 8 Escudos 1774 NR JJ
Reverse 8 Escudos 1774 NR JJ
8 Escudos 1774 NR JJ
Average price 1800 $
Sales
0 11
Obverse 2 Escudos 1774 P JS
Reverse 2 Escudos 1774 P JS
2 Escudos 1774 P JS
Average price 430 $
Sales
0 20
Obverse 2 Escudos 1774 NR VJ
Reverse 2 Escudos 1774 NR VJ
2 Escudos 1774 NR VJ
Average price 370 $
Sales
0 10
Obverse 2 Escudos 1774 NR JJ
Reverse 2 Escudos 1774 NR JJ
2 Escudos 1774 NR JJ
Average price 380 $
Sales
0 3
Obverse 1 Escudo 1774 P JS
Reverse 1 Escudo 1774 P JS
1 Escudo 1774 P JS
Average price 240 $
Sales
0 24
Obverse 1 Escudo 1774 NR VJ
Reverse 1 Escudo 1774 NR VJ
1 Escudo 1774 NR VJ
Average price 280 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse 1 Escudo 1774 NR JJ
Reverse 1 Escudo 1774 NR JJ
1 Escudo 1774 NR JJ
Average price 210 $
Sales
0 4
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search