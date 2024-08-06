Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
2 Escudos 1774 NR JJ (Colombia, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,901)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1955 oz) 6,0818 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1774
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Nuevo Reino
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 2 Escudos 1774 with mark NR JJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1914 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 340. Bidding took place November 19, 2020.
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
375 $
Price in auction currency 350 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
404 $
Price in auction currency 340 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Escudos 1774 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
