Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1774 P JS (Colombia, Charles III)
Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,901)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7821 oz) 24,327 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1774
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Popayan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1774 with mark P JS. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30216 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 7,800. Bidding took place January 7, 2018.
Seller Stack's
Date May 17, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
2200 $
Price in auction currency 2200 USD
Seller Heritage
Date March 2, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1550 $
Price in auction currency 1550 USD
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 18, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisor
Date June 27, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Erwin Dietrich
Date June 27, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 18, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 18, 2020
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date August 14, 2019
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 2, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2018
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2017
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Escudos 1774 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
