Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1774 P JS (Colombia, Charles III)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1774 P JS - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III Reverse 8 Escudos 1774 P JS - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III

Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,901)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7821 oz) 24,327 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1774
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Popayan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (41) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1774 with mark P JS. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30216 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 7,800. Bidding took place January 7, 2018.

Colombia 8 Escudos 1774 P JS at auction Stack's - May 17, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date May 17, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
2200 $
Price in auction currency 2200 USD
Seller Heritage
Date March 2, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1550 $
Price in auction currency 1550 USD
Colombia 8 Escudos 1774 P JS at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1774 P JS at auction Soler y Llach - October 26, 2022
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1774 P JS at auction Stephen Album - September 18, 2022
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 18, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1774 P JS at auction Numisor - June 27, 2022
Seller Numisor
Date June 27, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1774 P JS at auction Heritage - May 7, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1774 P JS at auction ibercoin - July 21, 2021
Seller ibercoin
Date July 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1774 P JS at auction Erwin Dietrich - June 27, 2021
Seller Erwin Dietrich
Date June 27, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1774 P JS at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1774 P JS at auction Cayón - June 20, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date June 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1774 P JS at auction Tauler & Fau - February 18, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 18, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1774 P JS at auction Stack's - January 18, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date January 18, 2020
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1774 P JS at auction Stack's - August 14, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date August 14, 2019
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1774 P JS at auction HERVERA - May 3, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date May 3, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1774 P JS at auction Soler y Llach - May 2, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 2, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1774 P JS at auction Cayón - January 31, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date January 31, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1774 P JS at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 25, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1774 P JS at auction Heritage - January 8, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2018
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1774 P JS at auction Heritage - September 12, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2017
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1774 P JS at auction HERVERA - February 23, 2017
Seller HERVERA
Date February 23, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

