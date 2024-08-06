Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1774 NR JJ (Colombia, Charles III)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1774 NR JJ - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III Reverse 8 Escudos 1774 NR JJ - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,901)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7821 oz) 24,327 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1774
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Nuevo Reino
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1774 with mark NR JJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1658 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 3,100. Bidding took place March 20, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (6)
  • Cayón (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Stack's (1)
Colombia 8 Escudos 1774 NR JJ at auction Stack's - August 16, 2023
Colombia 8 Escudos 1774 NR JJ at auction Stack's - August 16, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1800 $
Price in auction currency 1800 USD
Colombia 8 Escudos 1774 NR JJ at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1634 $
Price in auction currency 1525 EUR
Colombia 8 Escudos 1774 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1774 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1774 NR JJ at auction SINCONA - October 20, 2020
Seller SINCONA
Date October 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1774 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 11, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1774 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 8, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 8, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1774 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 25, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 25, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1774 NR JJ at auction Heritage - December 3, 2015
Colombia 8 Escudos 1774 NR JJ at auction Heritage - December 3, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date December 3, 2015
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1774 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 20, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 20, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1774 NR JJ at auction Cayón - December 10, 2006
Seller Cayón
Date December 10, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1774 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Colombia Coin catalog of Charles III Coins of Colombia in 1774 All Colombia coins Colombia gold coins Colombia coins 8 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search