Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1774 NR JJ (Colombia, Charles III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,901)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7821 oz) 24,327 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1774
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Nuevo Reino
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1774 with mark NR JJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1658 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 3,100. Bidding took place March 20, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (6)
- Cayón (2)
- Heritage (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Stack's (1)
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1800 $
Price in auction currency 1800 USD
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1634 $
Price in auction currency 1525 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 25, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date December 3, 2015
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 20, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
