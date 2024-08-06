2 Escudos 1774 NR VJ (Colombia, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 2 Escudos 1774 with mark NR VJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2898 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place January 30, 2013.

Сondition XF (2) VF (7) F (1) Condition (slab) DETAILS (1) Service PCGS (1)