Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
2 Escudos 1774 NR VJ (Colombia, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,901)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1955 oz) 6,0818 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1774
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Nuevo Reino
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 2 Escudos 1774 with mark NR VJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2898 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place January 30, 2013.
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
364 $
Price in auction currency 340 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
397 $
Price in auction currency 370 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date March 19, 2020
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 30, 2013
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 1, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
