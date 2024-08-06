Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

2 Escudos 1774 NR VJ (Colombia, Charles III)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1774 NR VJ - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III Reverse 2 Escudos 1774 NR VJ - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,901)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1955 oz) 6,0818 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1774
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Nuevo Reino
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 2 Escudos 1774 with mark NR VJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2898 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place January 30, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (3)
  • Cayón (6)
  • Heritage (1)
Colombia 2 Escudos 1774 NR VJ at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
364 $
Price in auction currency 340 EUR
Colombia 2 Escudos 1774 NR VJ at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
397 $
Price in auction currency 370 EUR
Colombia 2 Escudos 1774 NR VJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1774 NR VJ at auction Heritage - March 19, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date March 19, 2020
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1774 NR VJ at auction Cayón - October 28, 2014
Seller Cayón
Date October 28, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1774 NR VJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 30, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 30, 2013
Condition F
Selling price
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1774 NR VJ at auction Cayón - September 15, 2011
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1774 NR VJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 1, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 1, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1774 NR VJ at auction Cayón - December 12, 2007
Seller Cayón
Date December 12, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1774 NR VJ at auction Cayón - May 9, 2005
Seller Cayón
Date May 9, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1774 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

