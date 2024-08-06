Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

2 Escudos 1774 P JS (Colombia, Charles III)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1774 P JS - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III Reverse 2 Escudos 1774 P JS - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,901)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1955 oz) 6,0818 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1774
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Popayan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 2 Escudos 1774 with mark P JS. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30594 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,560. Bidding took place September 7, 2017.

Colombia 2 Escudos 1774 P JS at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
477 $
Price in auction currency 440 EUR
Colombia 2 Escudos 1774 P JS at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
493 $
Price in auction currency 460 EUR
Colombia 2 Escudos 1774 P JS at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1774 P JS at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1774 P JS at auction Heritage - September 12, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2017
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1774 P JS at auction London Coins - March 5, 2016
Seller London Coins
Date March 5, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1774 P JS at auction Jesús Vico - March 3, 2016
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 3, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1774 P JS at auction Cayón - April 28, 2015
Seller Cayón
Date April 28, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1774 P JS at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1774 P JS at auction Heritage - October 16, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date October 16, 2014
Condition GENUINE NCS
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1774 P JS at auction HERVERA - October 29, 2013
Seller HERVERA
Date October 29, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1774 P JS at auction Soler y Llach - October 28, 2013
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 28, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1774 P JS at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 23, 2013
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 23, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1774 P JS at auction Morton & Eden - March 6, 2013
Seller Morton & Eden
Date March 6, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1774 P JS at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 25, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 25, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1774 P JS at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 7, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 7, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1774 P JS at auction Cayón - September 15, 2011
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1774 P JS at auction Cayón - January 21, 2011
Seller Cayón
Date January 21, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1774 P JS at auction Cayón - May 9, 2005
Seller Cayón
Date May 9, 2005
Condition UNC
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1774 P JS at auction UBS - September 10, 2001
Seller UBS
Date September 10, 2001
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1774 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

