Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
2 Escudos 1774 P JS (Colombia, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,901)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1955 oz) 6,0818 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1774
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Popayan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 2 Escudos 1774 with mark P JS. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30594 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,560. Bidding took place September 7, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
477 $
Price in auction currency 440 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
493 $
Price in auction currency 460 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2017
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date March 5, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 3, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date October 16, 2014
Condition GENUINE NCS
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date October 29, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Morton & Eden
Date March 6, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 25, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 7, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Escudos 1774 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
