Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
1 Escudo 1774 NR JJ (Colombia, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0996 oz) 3,0995 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1774
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Nuevo Reino
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1774 with mark NR JJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1551 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 270. Bidding took place April 27, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (2)
- Cayón (1)
- Heritage (1)
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
246 $
Price in auction currency 230 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
178 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date November 29, 2018
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Escudo 1774 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search