1 Escudo 1774 NR JJ (Colombia, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1774 with mark NR JJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1551 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 270. Bidding took place April 27, 2016.

Сondition VF (3) F (1) Condition (slab) DETAILS (1) Service PCGS (1)