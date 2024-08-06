Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
1 Escudo 1774 P JS (Colombia, Charles III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,901)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0979 oz) 3,0454 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1774
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Popayan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1774 with mark P JS. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 357 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 420. Bidding took place May 29, 2012.
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 14, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
260 $
Price in auction currency 260 USD
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
252 $
Price in auction currency 230 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 18, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 10, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date August 15, 2018
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date December 15, 2016
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date December 15, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date February 25, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date February 25, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 24, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 24, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 6, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 5, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 4, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date November 30, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 29, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
