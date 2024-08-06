Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

1 Escudo 1774 P JS (Colombia, Charles III)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1774 P JS - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III Reverse 1 Escudo 1774 P JS - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III

Photo by: Jesús Vico

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,901)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0979 oz) 3,0454 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1774
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Popayan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1774 with mark P JS. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 357 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 420. Bidding took place May 29, 2012.

Colombia 1 Escudo 1774 P JS at auction Rio de la Plata - June 14, 2024
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 14, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
260 $
Price in auction currency 260 USD
Colombia 1 Escudo 1774 P JS at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
252 $
Price in auction currency 230 EUR
Colombia 1 Escudo 1774 P JS at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1774 P JS at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 26, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1774 P JS at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 18, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1774 P JS at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1774 P JS at auction HERVERA - July 10, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date July 10, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1774 P JS at auction Soler y Llach - July 10, 2019
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 10, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1774 P JS at auction Stack's - August 15, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date August 15, 2018
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1774 P JS at auction Heritage - December 15, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date December 15, 2016
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1774 P JS at auction Heritage - December 15, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date December 15, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1774 P JS at auction HERVERA - February 25, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date February 25, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1774 P JS at auction HERVERA - February 25, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date February 25, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1774 P JS at auction Soler y Llach - February 24, 2016
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 24, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1774 P JS at auction Soler y Llach - February 24, 2016
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 24, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1774 P JS at auction Jesús Vico - March 6, 2014
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 6, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1774 P JS at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 5, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 5, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1774 P JS at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 4, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 4, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1774 P JS at auction Cayón - November 30, 2013
Seller Cayón
Date November 30, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1774 P JS at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 29, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 29, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1774 P JS at auction HERVERA - July 5, 2011
Seller HERVERA
Date July 5, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1774 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

