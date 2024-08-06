1 Escudo 1774 P JS (Colombia, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1774 with mark P JS. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 357 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 420. Bidding took place May 29, 2012.

