1 Escudo 1774 NR VJ (Colombia, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1774 with mark NR VJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 40017 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 460. Bidding took place August 14, 2018.

Сondition AU (1) XF (1) VF (1) F (1) Condition (slab) AU58 (1) XF45 (1) Service PCGS (2)