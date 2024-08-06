Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
1 Escudo 1774 NR VJ (Colombia, Charles III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0996 oz) 3,0995 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1774
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Nuevo Reino
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1774 with mark NR VJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 40017 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 460. Bidding took place August 14, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (2)
- Stack's (2)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
214 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2018
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
240 $
Price in auction currency 240 USD
Seller Stack's
Date August 15, 2018
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
