Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

1 Escudo 1774 NR VJ (Colombia, Charles III)

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0996 oz) 3,0995 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1774
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Nuevo Reino
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1774 with mark NR VJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 40017 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 460. Bidding took place August 14, 2018.

Colombia 1 Escudo 1774 NR VJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
214 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Colombia 1 Escudo 1774 NR VJ at auction Stack's - August 23, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2018
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
240 $
Price in auction currency 240 USD
Colombia 1 Escudo 1774 NR VJ at auction Stack's - August 15, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date August 15, 2018
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1774 NR VJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 29, 2011
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 29, 2011
Condition F
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1774 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

