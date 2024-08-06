Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1774 NR VJ (Colombia, Charles III)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1774 NR VJ - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III Reverse 8 Escudos 1774 NR VJ - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,901)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7821 oz) 24,327 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1774
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Nuevo Reino
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1774 with mark NR VJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1092 sold at the ibercoin auction for EUR 1,800. Bidding took place December 4, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (11)
  • Cayón (8)
  • Heritage (1)
  • HERVERA (3)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • Soler y Llach (3)
  • Tauler & Fau (2)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • UBS (1)
Colombia 8 Escudos 1774 NR VJ at auction ibercoin - December 4, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1960 $
Price in auction currency 1800 EUR
Colombia 8 Escudos 1774 NR VJ at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1607 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
Colombia 8 Escudos 1774 NR VJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1774 NR VJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1774 NR VJ at auction Tauler & Fau - October 5, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1774 NR VJ at auction Tauler & Fau - June 22, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 22, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1774 NR VJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1774 NR VJ at auction Heritage - April 27, 2020
Colombia 8 Escudos 1774 NR VJ at auction Heritage - April 27, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date April 27, 2020
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1774 NR VJ at auction Sedwick - May 16, 2018
Seller Sedwick
Date May 16, 2018
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1774 NR VJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 25, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1774 NR VJ at auction HERVERA - July 6, 2017
Seller HERVERA
Date July 6, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1774 NR VJ at auction Soler y Llach - July 5, 2017
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 5, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1774 NR VJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 5, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1774 NR VJ at auction Cayón - February 2, 2017
Seller Cayón
Date February 2, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1774 NR VJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1774 NR VJ at auction Cayón - December 12, 2015
Seller Cayón
Date December 12, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1774 NR VJ at auction Teutoburger - September 6, 2013
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 6, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1774 NR VJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 6, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 6, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1774 NR VJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1774 NR VJ at auction HERVERA - May 8, 2012
Seller HERVERA
Date May 8, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1774 NR VJ at auction Soler y Llach - May 7, 2012
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 7, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1774 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Colombia Coin catalog of Charles III Coins of Colombia in 1774 All Colombia coins Colombia gold coins Colombia coins 8 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search