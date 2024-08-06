Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1774 NR VJ (Colombia, Charles III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,901)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7821 oz) 24,327 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1774
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Nuevo Reino
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1774 with mark NR VJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1092 sold at the ibercoin auction for EUR 1,800. Bidding took place December 4, 2023.
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1960 $
Price in auction currency 1800 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1607 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 22, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 27, 2020
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Sedwick
Date May 16, 2018
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 5, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date December 12, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 6, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 6, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
