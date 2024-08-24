Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

Coins of Colombia 1759

Gold coins

Obverse 8 Escudos 1759 PN J
Reverse 8 Escudos 1759 PN J
8 Escudos 1759 PN J
Average price 3200 $
Sales
0 45
Obverse 8 Escudos 1759 NR J
Reverse 8 Escudos 1759 NR J
8 Escudos 1759 NR J
Average price 2600 $
Sales
0 13
Obverse 8 Escudos 1759 NR JV
Reverse 8 Escudos 1759 NR JV
8 Escudos 1759 NR JV
Average price 6100 $
Sales
0 5
Obverse 4 Escudos 1759 PN J
Reverse 4 Escudos 1759 PN J
4 Escudos 1759 PN J
Average price 1200 $
Sales
0 10
Obverse 4 Escudos 1759 NR J
Reverse 4 Escudos 1759 NR J
4 Escudos 1759 NR J
Average price 2400 $
Sales
0 3
Obverse 2 Escudos 1759 PN J
Reverse 2 Escudos 1759 PN J
2 Escudos 1759 PN J
Average price 1100 $
Sales
0 20
Obverse 2 Escudos 1759 NR J
Reverse 2 Escudos 1759 NR J
2 Escudos 1759 NR J
Average price 660 $
Sales
0 14
Obverse 1 Escudo 1759 PN J
Reverse 1 Escudo 1759 PN J
1 Escudo 1759 PN J
Average price 830 $
Sales
0 12
Obverse 1 Escudo 1759 NR JV
Reverse 1 Escudo 1759 NR JV
1 Escudo 1759 NR JV
Average price
Sales
0 1
