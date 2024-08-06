Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

4 Escudos 1759 NR J (Colombia, Ferdinand VI)

Obverse 4 Escudos 1759 NR J - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Ferdinand VI Reverse 4 Escudos 1759 NR J - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Ferdinand VI

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,971)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,4214 oz) 13,1085 g
  • Diameter 30 mm

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Ferdinand VI
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1759
  • Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
  • Mint Nuevo Reino
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 4 Escudos 1759 with mark NR J. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 197 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 3,200. Bidding took place March 16, 2022.

Colombia 4 Escudos 1759 NR J at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
3510 $
Price in auction currency 3200 EUR
Colombia 4 Escudos 1759 NR J at auction HERVERA - July 2, 2015
Seller HERVERA
Date July 2, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
1772 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Colombia 4 Escudos 1759 NR J at auction Soler y Llach - July 1, 2015
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 1, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Escudos 1759 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

