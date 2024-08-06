Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
4 Escudos 1759 NR J (Colombia, Ferdinand VI)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,971)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure gold (0,4214 oz) 13,1085 g
- Diameter 30 mm
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Ferdinand VI
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1759
- Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
- Mint Nuevo Reino
- Purpose Circulation
Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 4 Escudos 1759 with mark NR J. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 197 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 3,200. Bidding took place March 16, 2022.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- HERVERA (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
3510 $
Price in auction currency 3200 EUR
Seller HERVERA
Date July 2, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
1772 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
