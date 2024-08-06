Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1759 NR JV (Colombia, Ferdinand VI)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,796 oz) 24,759 g
- Diameter 36 mm
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Ferdinand VI
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1759
- Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
- Mint Nuevo Reino
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1759 with mark NR JV. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 672 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 6,600. Bidding took place October 15, 2015.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (2)
- HERVERA (1)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
5122 $
Price in auction currency 4200 EUR
Seller HERVERA
Date October 15, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
7550 $
Price in auction currency 6600 EUR
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 14, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Morton & Eden
Date March 6, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
