8 Escudos 1759 NR JV (Colombia, Ferdinand VI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1759 with mark NR JV. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 672 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 6,600. Bidding took place October 15, 2015.

Сondition XF (3) VF (2)