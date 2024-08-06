Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1759 NR JV (Colombia, Ferdinand VI)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1759 NR JV - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Ferdinand VI Reverse 8 Escudos 1759 NR JV - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Ferdinand VI

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,796 oz) 24,759 g
  • Diameter 36 mm

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Ferdinand VI
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1759
  • Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
  • Mint Nuevo Reino
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1759 with mark NR JV. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 672 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 6,600. Bidding took place October 15, 2015.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (2)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
Colombia 8 Escudos 1759 NR JV at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 25, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
5122 $
Price in auction currency 4200 EUR
Colombia 8 Escudos 1759 NR JV at auction HERVERA - October 15, 2015
Seller HERVERA
Date October 15, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
7550 $
Price in auction currency 6600 EUR
Colombia 8 Escudos 1759 NR JV at auction Soler y Llach - October 14, 2015
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 14, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1759 NR JV at auction Morton & Eden - March 6, 2013
Seller Morton & Eden
Date March 6, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1759 NR JV at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 24, 2011
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 24, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1759 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

